Dale Earnhardt Jr. walked away from plenty of hard crashes throughout his NASCAR career, so he quickly shrugged off a weather-related traffic accident he was involved in Wednesday.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. crashes in snowstorm, warns N.C. residents 'stay off the roads'

Earnhardt Jr. was out for a drive in North Carolina's Piedmont region, which has received several inches of snow since dawn. Snow in that area is a relatively rare event, and just a few inches is enough to shut down schools and business while creating havoc on the highways.

After stopping to help one motorist that had run off the road, Junior himself said he "center punched a pine tree." He quickly shared his adventure on Twitter, assuring fans he's OK.



NC stay off the roads today/tonight. 5 minutes after helping these folks I center punched a pine tree. All good. Probably just needs a new alignment. pic.twitter.com/OfA5Q28jew

— Ralph Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) January 17, 2018



"NC stay off the roads today/tonight. 5 minutes after helping these folks I center punched a pine tree," Earnhardt Jr. wrote. "All good. Probably just needs a new alignment."

That wasn't all Earnhardt came across on Wednesday.



After my pine tree incident, was driving home and came up on a police car sideways near the ditch. Me and 3 other strangers pushed him to safety. No photo evidence. Him being a cop and all, it didn’t feel right exposing his quagmire.

— Ralph Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) January 18, 2018



The popular driver, who retired from full-time competition at the end of last season, is set to begin his new career as a NASCAR broadcaster for NBC this season. NBC announced Tuesday Earnhardt Jr. will make his broadcast debut as part of the network's Super Bowl and Winter Olympics coverage.

There may be snow in Minneapolis and Pyeongchang, so hopefully Junior has a relief driver standing by.