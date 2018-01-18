Matt Murray's absence from the net will be an extended one.

Penguins G Matt Murray out indefinitely after father's death

The Penguins goalie will miss an indefinite period to be with his family after the death of his father, James, the team announced Wednesday.



The Pittsburgh Penguins offer our deepest condolences to Matt Murray and his family on the passing of Matt's father, James Murray, yesterday in Ontario.



Matt is returning home from the west coast and will miss an indefinite period of time to be with his family.

— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 17, 2018



Murray left the team several days earlier, citing only a personal matter. The team recalled Casey DeSmith from their AHL affiliate in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to serve behind Tristan Jarry.

Murray, 23, has shown inconsistencies and missed seven games with injury this season but is 15-12-1 with a 2.93 goals-against average in 31 games played.

The Penguins (24-19-3) sit in fifth place in the Metropolitan Division and are slated to visit the Ducks (20-16-9) at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday.