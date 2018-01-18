Penguins G Matt Murray out indefinitely after father's death

News

Matt Murray's absence from the net will be an extended one.

The Penguins goalie will miss an indefinite period to be with his family after the death of his father, James, the team announced Wednesday.



Murray left the team several days earlier, citing only a personal matter. The team recalled Casey DeSmith from their AHL affiliate in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to serve behind Tristan Jarry.

Murray, 23, has shown inconsistencies and missed seven games with injury this season but is 15-12-1 with a 2.93 goals-against average in 31 games played.

The Penguins (24-19-3) sit in fifth place in the Metropolitan Division and are slated to visit the Ducks (20-16-9) at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday.

