Steelers will not retain OC Todd Haley, tab Randy Fichtner as replacement

Todd Haley is out in Pittsburgh and Randy Fichtner is in.

The Steelers' offensive coordinator will not return for the 2018 season, the team confirmed Wednesday.

"I have made the decision to not renew the contract for offensive coordinator Todd Haley," Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin said in a release. "I would like to thank Todd for his contributions to our offense the past six years, and we wish him the best in his coaching future.

NFL Media noted that while quarterback Ben Roethlisberger had incredible success with Haley, the relationship was not sustainable.

The move comes as no surprise following Pittsburgh's disappointing divisional round loss to Jacksonville. Roethlisberger rebounded after he was picked off five times in a Week 5 loss to the Jaguars and threw 469 yards with five touchdowns. Still, he fell victim to two turnovers and questionable play-calling in the Steelers' 45-42 loss after a failed comeback attempt on Sunday.

Haley, 50, joined the Steelers in 2012 after previous coaching stints with the Chiefs, Cardinals, Cowboys, Bears and Jets.

According to NFL.com, Randy Fichtner will be announced as the team's new offensive coordinator Thursday.

Fichtner is the Steelers' quarterbacks coach and has a good relationship with Roethlisberger.