Super Bowl veteran Greg Jennings: Patriots dynasty sets bar for all other teams

The Patriots have established a dynasty under head coach Bill Belichick, and former NFL receiver Greg Jennings says New England’s dominance is good for the NFL.

"It’s great for sports," Jennings told Omnisport. "Parity is great, but having a team that is dominant is great for sports because you always want to have a team everybody’s chasing. If you don’t have a team everybody’s chasing and trying to model, then no one really knows what the bar is.

"If you have a team and/or a player that has established a bar, you know how much you need to do and more."

The Patriots, who extended their NFL record by winning the AFC East for a ninth straight season, are in the AFC championship game for a record seventh consecutive season. They’ve reached the Super Bowl three of the previous six seasons, winning it twice.

Last year’s Super Bowl victory was New England’s second in three years and fifth since Belichick took over as head coach in 2000.

The Patriots won their first Super Bowl in 2001, when Tom Brady stepped in for an injured Drew Bledsoe and led New England to an upset of the Rams in Super Bowl 36. Brady has taken New England to the Super Bowl seven times and was named MVP in four of their five wins. The 40-year-old quarterback has shown no signs of slowing after leading the NFL in 2017 with 4,577 passing yards.

"As a player and quarterback, the GOAT is Tom Brady," Jennings said. "He’s changed the mentality of so many quarterbacks, the likes of Drew Brees and Aaron Rodgers, to where, ‘I want to play well into my 40s.’

"No one was ever really saying it. Or, if you said it, it never really happened. Tom as created the mentality of, ‘This is a reality.'"

Jennings said Brady’s ability to consistently “reboot every single year” has helped New England become a team people “love to hate” like Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls in the 1990s or the New York Yankees across multiple decades.

While the Patriots have had the recipe for success in the NFL, Jennings put his own recipe skills to work as part of PepsiCo's "GameDay Grub Match," in which he competed against fellow retired NFL players Nick Mangold and Rashad Jennings to create meals using only PepsiCo products. The three-episode contest was judged by celebrity chefs Anne Burrell and Josh Capon, and PepsiCo’s corporate executive chef Stephen Kalil.

"They were great, but they weren’t exceptionally great because they didn’t decide I was the winner. I will hold that against them until the day I stop breathing," Jennings joked, adding he made sure to mention he was a Super Bowl champion.

Standing in the way of another Super Bowl appearance for the Patriots are the Jaguars, who are playing in the AFC title game for the first time since the 1999 season.

Despite New England’s unprecedented success, Jennings thinks the Jaguars can pull off the upset because of their defense, ranked second in the NFL.

The Eagles and Vikings are each in the NFC championship game for the first time in nearly a decade. Jennings "believes in the Vikings" to win the NFC.

Minnesota has the NFL’s top-ranked defense, and Jennings credits head coach Mike Zimmer for changing the culture of the team for the better.

"He comes in and it’s all about flat-out winning," said Jennings, who spent two years with the Vikings after playing in Green Bay for seven seasons. Jennings, who had a crucial third-down catch to help the Packers win Super Bowl 45 against the Steelers, said before Zimmer took over, the Vikings’ primary goal was to beat the Packers.

The Packers had dominated the division, winning it nine times since NFL realignment in 2002. As NFC North teams have tried to knock off the Packers in the division — which the Vikings did this season — AFC East teams face a more difficult challenge in the Patriots. Jennings said the Dolphins, Bills and Jets cannot afford to simply build a team designed to beat the Patriots — they must look at the bigger picture.

"Every team wants to knock off the champs, but AFC East teams have to face them twice," Jennings said. "As a player and competitor, you recognize who they are and recognize what they’ve done, but you never want to put them on this pedestal. We know what they’ve done, but at the end of the day, it means nothing if we do what we know we’re supposed to do.

"The big picture that needs to be talked about more is, ‘How do we win championships?’

"The road doesn’t just go through New England."

Jennings spoke exclusively with Omnisport to promote the "Game Day Grub Match." Mangold won the challenge, and PepsiCo made a $25,000 donation to a New York City food bank on Mangold’s behalf. His Cool Ranch Doritos-Crusted Wings with Buffalo Sauce and Sabra Ranch Tzatziki Dip will be featured on the Buffalo Wild Wings menu at Mall of America in Minneapolis during Super Bowl 52.