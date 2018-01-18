Sports world mourns Washington State QB Tyler Hilinski

Washington State quarterback Tyler Hilinski's apparent suicide in Pullman on Tuesday rocked teammates, the Cougars program and rippled throughout college football and beyond as tributes continued to pour in Wednesday.

The overwhelming themes: profound shock and sadness about a life cut short at 21 and messages that help is available for those feeling hopeless.

Former Washington State quarterback Ryan Leaf, who himself has battled demons in his life, encapsulated much of what many expressed on social media in a tweet late Tuesday: "I’m so f—ing angry, I can’t stop crying. Every human life is precious. All I wish is that I could’ve been in that apt in Pullman, looked that amazing young man in the eyes & said you’re loved Tyler! I’m just like you & I’ve been here & there is hope, hugged him & never let go."

According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, on average, there are 123 suicides per day in the U.S. White males accounted for 7 of 10 suicides in 2016, the most recent figures available, and firearms account for 51 percent of all suicides.

Hilinski is but one tragic story made a national story by his high-profile position as a scholarship athlete.



“We are deeply saddened to hear the news of Tyler’s passing. He was an incredible young man and everyone who had the privilege of knowing him was better for it. The entire WSU community mourns as thoughts and prayers go out to his family” - Coach Leach regarding Tyler Hilinski

Ty you were a great teammate, friend, brother anything we needed you to be. You brought smiles to the people around you. I am sorry I could not be there for you when you needed a smile for yourself. Love you man. Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/LmNC1ZLNZi

God, let Tyler find peace. Everyone please pray for the Hilinski family tonight. Heaven received a very special person. pic.twitter.com/mx4i1MoOhK

Our heartfelt condolences go out to Tyler Hilinski’s family, friends and the entire Washington State community. https://t.co/q26mLLHsMd

The entire Pac-12 joins the @WSUCougars in mourning the loss of football student-athlete Tyler Hilinski. Our deepest condolences to his family, friends and the WSU community. https://t.co/weA8cvPcK2

A young man of character, who always gave 100! Forgive me if I failed to reach out. #Tylerhilinski

To all who is reading this...you can DM me, I may not have all the answers, but I can listen. #Prayers https://t.co/7vviQlhgqF

I feel so sick right now and wish I would have stayed closer to you after high school. RIP Tyler Hilinski. Love you bro pic.twitter.com/JjupcGgwAG

When you ask, “How are you?”... genuinely mean it.



The more we all do our part to let people know it’s OK to ask for help... the more, hopefully, they will.



Suicide Prevention Hotline: 800-273-8255 • text CONNECT to 741741



Rest In Peace, Tyler Hilinski pic.twitter.com/ipRbqjzyN5

