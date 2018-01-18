News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Renshaw returns to Australian Test squad
Renshaw reacts to 'surreal' Test call-up

Sports world mourns Washington State QB Tyler Hilinski

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Washington State quarterback Tyler Hilinski's apparent suicide in Pullman on Tuesday rocked teammates, the Cougars program and rippled throughout college football and beyond as tributes continued to pour in Wednesday.

Read: Sports world mourns Washington State QB Tyler Hilinski

Read: Sports world mourns Washington State QB Tyler Hilinski

The overwhelming themes: profound shock and sadness about a life cut short at 21 and messages that help is available for those feeling hopeless.

Former Washington State quarterback Ryan Leaf, who himself has battled demons in his life, encapsulated much of what many expressed on social media in a tweet late Tuesday: "I’m so f—ing angry, I can’t stop crying. Every human life is precious. All I wish is that I could’ve been in that apt in Pullman, looked that amazing young man in the eyes & said you’re loved Tyler! I’m just like you & I’ve been here & there is hope, hugged him & never let go."

According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, on average, there are 123 suicides per day in the U.S. White males accounted for 7 of 10 suicides in 2016, the most recent figures available, and firearms account for 51 percent of all suicides.

Hilinski is but one tragic story made a national story by his high-profile position as a scholarship athlete.










Back To Top