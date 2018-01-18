January transfer news & rumours: Alexis agrees £14m-a-year Man Utd contract

Alexis agrees £14m-a-year Man Utd contract

Alexis Sanchez has agreed a deal worth £14 million a year after tax to sign for Manchester United on a contract until the summer of 2022, claims the Daily Telegraph.

United appear to have won the race to sign the Arsenal attacker after Manchester City ended their interest in the Chile international, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

Jose Mourinho’s side are now waiting on Henrikh Mkhitaryan to accept a move to Arsenal before finalising the capture of Alexis on a four-and-a-half year contract.

Walcott joins Everton in £20m deal

Everton have completed the £20 million signing of Theo Walcott from Arsenal.

The 28-year-old makes the switch from the Gunners and becomes Sam Allardyce's second signing of the January transfer window, following Cenk Tosun's arrival from Besiktas.

West Ham firm with Chelsea over Carroll fee

Chelsea's initial approaches for West Ham striker Andy Carroll have revealed a difference in valuation between the clubs and progress over a move could be slow, Goal understands.

Carroll is thought to be keen to take the opportunity at Chelsea, but West Ham have so far been inflexible over their £20 million asking price, after initially rejecting the idea of a six-month loan move.

Madrid to make €70m Aubameyang bid

Real Madrid are ready to make a last-ditch bid to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund, claims Don Balon.

Arsenal are in talks to sign Aubameyang, but could face late competition from Madrid after club president Florentino Perez decided an immediate fix is required for the team’s goalscoring problems.

Inter’s Mauro Icardi is reportedly Madrid’s prime summer target, but Perez is ready to make €70 million available now to beat Arsenal to the capture of Aubameyang, who has long held a dream of playing at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Man Utd consider Darmian sale

Manchester United could sell Matteo Darmian in the January transfer window, with AC Milan and Valencia both showing an interest, reports The Independent .

Darmian, who can play at right or left-back, has been unable to secure a regular starting spot at United, who are open to letting him go this month.

According to Calciomercato.com, meanwhile, Juventus are keen on a summer deal for Darmian amid suggestions United could use the Italy international as part of a bid to sign Alex Sandro.

Walcott deserves praise for Arsenal career

Theo Walcott's impressive stats warrant praise instead of criticism after his 12-year stint with Arsenal ended with a move to Everton on Wednesday, writes Goal's Chris Wheatley.

Hamburg's Walace still optimistic about Flamengo loan

Hamburg midfielder Walace has not given up hope on joining Flamengo despite talks between the two clubs breaking down, Goal understands.

The Brazil international moved to the Bundesliga from Gremio for €9.2 million in the summer, but has only played 12 games for HSV and is already eager to find a way out of the club.

Grujic completes Cardiff loan

Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic has joined Cardiff City on loan until the end of the season, subject to international clearance.

The 21-year-old, accompanied by his agent Zoran Stojadinovic, travelled to Wales on Wednesday to complete the formalities of his temporary switch.

The decision on his destination was made in a meeting on Merseyside the previous day, with Huddersfield Town also holding an interest in acquiring his services.

Barca start Umtiti contract talks

Barcelona have told Samuel Umtiti and his representatives of their intention to reward the defender with a new contract, according to Mundo Deportivo .

Umtiti’s current deal runs until 2021, but his €60 million release clause has led to reports of interest from Premier League rivals Manchester City and Manchester United.

That has prompted Barca to take steps to remedy the situation, although the France international is happy to wait until the end of the season before negotiating a renewal.

Arsenal players want Alexis gone

Arsenal’s players want the Alexis Sanchez transfer saga to be resolved before their game against Crystal Palace on Saturday, reports the Evening Standard .

Manchester United are hoping to conclude a deal for Alexis after Manchester City pulled out of the race, although it appears to hinge on Henrikh Mkhitaryan agreeing to move in the opposite direction .

Speaking after Arsenal’s defeat at Bournemouth on Sunday, Arsene Wenger stated he was expecting Alexis’s future to be decided within 48 hours .

However, with no resolution reached, the Arsenal are squad are determined to see the Chilean on his way before their next match at home to Palace at the weekend.

Chelsea not in running to sign Alexis

Chelsea are not in the running to sign Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal.

The Blues have decided not to rival Manchester United for the Chile international, who interested Manchester City prior to them pulling the plug on interest of their own.

Alexis is understood to want between £350,000-£400,000-per-week to leave the Gunners, and Chelsea have baulked at the costs involved in pursuing the 29-year-old.

Otamendi signs new Man City deal

Manchester City centre-back Nicolas Otamendi has signed a new deal that runs until 2022.

The 29-year-old has made 118 appearances since joining the club in a reported reported £32 million move from Valencia in 2015. His original contract was due to expire in 2020, with Wednesday's announcement adding two years to his stay at the Etihad Stadium.

Chelsea make Emerson approach

Chelsea are weighing up a move for Roma left-back Emerson Palmieri as an alternative option to Juventus’s Alex Sandro, Goal understands.

The Blues are in the hunt for a new left-sided defender in the January transfer window and have long held an interest in Alex Sandro.

Emerson's entourage had talks with Chelsea last week while they were in London to hold discussions with Arsenal regarding the Gunners’ interest in signing Malcom from Bordeaux.

Goretzka agrees Bayern deal

Bayern Munich have won the race to sign Leon Goretzka after agreeing a deal for the Schalke midfielder, according to Sport Bild .

Goretzka is out of contract at the end of the season and was reportedly a target for the likes of Barcelona, Liverpool, Manchester United and Real Madrid.

However, Bayern have convinced the Germany international to stay in the Bundesliga, with Goretzka to sign a deal at the Allianz Arena, subject to passing a medical after recently suffering from a lower leg injury.

Zidane wants Sterling to replace Bale

Zinedine Zidane has urged Real Madrid president Florentino Perez to sign Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling as a long-term replacement for Gareth Bale, according to Don Balon .

Bale’s persistent injury troubles have prompted speculation that Madrid will look to sell the Wales international in the summer, and Zidane feels Sterling is the ideal player to come into the squad.

Zidane, however, is facing a battle to persuade Perez of the merits of signing Sterling due to the president’s desire to bring in a new No.9.

West Ham want Batshuayi in Carroll deal

West Ham want Michy Batshuayi to be included in any deal that would see Andy Carroll joining Chelsea, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Blues had hoped to bring the England international to Stamford Bridge on a loan deal, but the Irons insist they are only interested in letting Carroll go on a permanent basis.

They would listen to offers of £20 million plus Batshuayi on loan for the former Liverpool man, though both Sevilla and Borussia Dortmund have also registered an interest in the Belgium international.

Alexis had Man City concerns

Alexis Sanchez was worried about Pep Guardiola’s rotation policy before Manchester City pulled out of a deal to sign the Arsenal forward, reports the Manchester Evening News .

City have scrapped long-held plans to bring in the Chile international and Goal understands Sanchez’s agent Fernando Felicevich going back on his word was a key factor in the decision .

However, though Sanchez was keen to work with his former Barcelona coach Guardiola again, he was concerned about how much playing time he would get with the Premier League leaders.

Manchester United are now hoping to finalise a deal for Sanchez, who is out of contract at the end of the season, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan expected to head to Arsenal.

Auba's father in London as Dortmund eye Batshuayi

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's father, who also acts as his agent, is travelling to London for talks with Arsenal, with Dortmund wanting Michy Batshuayi as his replacement, according to Bild .

The Gunners have been strongly linked with the Gabon international and it appears negotiations are progressing well, while the Bundesliga club see Batshuayi as a decent option to replace their star striker.

Mkhitaryan wants to be Arsenal's highest earner

Henrikh Mkhitaryan wants to be the best-paid player at Arsenal as part of the swap deal between the Gunners and Manchester United for Alexis Sanchez, according to the Daily Record .

As reported by Goal , the deal is already being held up over contract payments on the United end , and there are now apparently further complications with the Armenian demanding big money at Emirates Stadium.

Juventus line up Bellerin bid

Juventus are lining up a summer bid for Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin, reports Calciomercato .

The Italian giants, who are also keen to sign Spanish goalkeeper Pau Lopez from Espanyol, believe that Bellerin's compatriot could prove key to persuading the defender to move to Italy.

The pair share an agent, and Juve are understood to be willing to spend big to recruit Bellerin.

Conte won't 'waste words' on Alexis

Antonio Conte is refusing to comment on reports that Chelsea could swoop in for Alexis Sanchez in the current transfer window.

"I like to [only] talk about a situation that could be real. You understand?" Conte said to reporters at Cobham Training Ground.

"Now, this is not important to talk about Sanchez. Not important. Because he's not our problem, so why do I have to waste words on nothing."

Aubameyang pleads for Arsenal move

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has pleaded with Borussia Dortmund to let him complete a move to Arsenal, according to the Daily Mirror .

Aubameyang has reportedly agreed terms with the Gunners, who continue negotiating with the Bundesliga giants.

Dortmund, however, are reluctant to see him go, although they would consider a deal that includes striker Olivier Giroud heading in the opposite direction.

Mourinho pressures Man United to keep Fellaini

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is insistent that Marouane Fellaini must stay at Old Trafford, reports the Sun .

Fellaini is reportedly keen to seek a new club and is holding out on signing a new contract.

But the manager is desperate to keep him, and has told the United board to pull out all the stops to ensure he stays put.

Dortmund want Batshuayi as Aubameyang replacement

Arsenal are closing in on securing a deal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, with Dortmund wanting Michy Batshuayi as his replacement, according to Bild .

The Gunners will apparently shell out €70 million for the Gabon international and an agreement will be reached in the coming days.

Mourinho close to Man Utd contract extension

Jose Mourinho is nearing a new contract as Manchester United manager, according to the Daily Mirror .

The 54-year-old's current £15 million-a-year deal runs out in 2019.

But talks are in progress over extending his stay to 2021, which if fulfilled would mark the first time in his career that Mourinho has stayed at a single club for more than three seasons.

Aleix could clinch Liverpool or Man Utd move

Barcelona's Aleix Vidal could seal a move to the Premier League in the current window after interest from Sevilla cooled, according to Estadio Deportivo .

Vidal has found himself pushed down the pecking order this season behind Sergi Roberto and Nelson Semedo.

And while Sevilla have been put off a loan move by what they deem an excessive purchase option, talks are still in place with Liverpool and Manchester United.

Wilshere must take £20k-a-week pay cut

Jack Wilshere might be forced to take a £20,000-a-week pay cut if he wishes to renew his Arsenal contract, according to the Daily Mail .

The midfielder is just one of a handful of Gunners stars whose current deals are up in June.

But the newspaper asserts that even though Arsenal look set to lose Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil, they will try and cut Wilshere's wages from £100,000 to £80,000 per week.

Unhappy Mignolet linked with Napoli

Simon Mignolet is unhappy at Liverpool and considering a €20 million switch to Napoli, according to Belgian publication Het Nieuwsblad, via the Liverpool Echo .

Mignolet has been displaced as Jurgen Klopp's first choice by Loris Karius, while the Reds have also been linked with Roma shot-stopper Alisson.

If he does complete a move to Napoli he would join fellow goalkeeper Jose Reina, who also left Anfield for southern Italy in 2013.

Chelsea stall on Batshuayi loan amid Carroll talks

Chelsea are stalling on Sevilla's loan approach for Michy Batshuayi until they can complete a deal for Andy Carroll.

The Blues are wary of further limiting their options up front, even though the Belgian favours a temporary move away from Stamford Bridge.

Zidane offered France job

Zinedine Zidane could leave Real Madrid after being offered the chance to take charge of the France national team, claims Diario Gol .

The report affirms that Zizou has received a proposal to coach his nation after the 2018 World Cup, replacing Didier Deschamps.

Zidane has come under fire at Madrid in recent weeks after a painful slump in form which has left the Liga holders in fourth position halfway through the season.

And the chance to guide a golden generation of French talent - including former Madrid target Kylian Mbappe - might be too good to turn down.

Madrid to sign Hazard if Alexis joins Chelsea

Real Madrid's hopes of signing Eden Hazard from Chelsea depend on the Blues pulling off a transfer coup and landing Alexis Sanchez, claims Don Balon .

Hazard has long been on Zinedine Zidane's list of potential signings, but Madrid have continually been rebuffed in their approaches to Stamford Bridge.

If Alexis opts for London over Manchester, however, Los Blancos will redouble their efforts to sign the Belgian star.