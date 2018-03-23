College basketball fans — or, more specifically, fans of top college basketball recruits — will be tuning in to the 41st McDonald's All-American game, featuring the top high school basketball players in the country.

McDonald’s All-American Game: 2018 rosters, date, time & how to watch live

Not surprisingly, Duke leads the way with four commitments in the 2018 McDonald’s All-American game: R.J. Barrett, Zion Williamson, Tre Jones and Cameron Reddish.

Kansas has three McDonald's All-American commits: David McCormack, Devon Dotson and Quentin Grimes. Kentucky, UNC, Oregon and Vanderbilt have two All-Americans apiece.

Here's what you need to know about the 2018 McDonald’s All-American Game.

When is the 2018 McDonald’s All-American Game?

The annual boys and girls high school all-star games will be played on March 28 at Philips Arena in Atlanta. The boys game will be shown on ESPN2 at 9 p.m. ET.

2018 McDonald’s All-American rosters

Below are the rosters for the McDonald's All-American game and the college to which each player is committed; three players have yet to commit.

East Team roster

R.J. Barrett — Duke Moses Brown — UCLA Darius Garland — Vanderbilt Louis King — Oregon Romeo Langford — Undecided David McCormack — Kansas E.J. Montgomery — Undecided

Immanuel Quickley — Kentucky Naz Reid — LSU Jalen Smith — Maryland Coby White — North Carolina Zion Williamson — Duke

West team roster

Darius Bazley — Syracuse Bol Bol — Oregon Jordan Brown — Undecided Devon Dotson — Kansas Quentin Grimes — Kansas Keldon Johnson — Kentucky Tre Jones — Duke Nassir Little — North Carolina Reggie Perry — Mississippi State Jahvon Quinerly — Villanova Cameron Reddish — Duke Simi Shittu (out, ACL) — Vanderbilt