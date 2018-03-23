McDonald’s All-American Game: 2018 rosters, date, time & how to watch live

College basketball fans — or, more specifically, fans of top college basketball recruits — will be tuning in to the 41st McDonald's All-American game, featuring the top high school basketball players in the country.
Not surprisingly, Duke leads the way with four commitments in the 2018 McDonald’s All-American game: R.J. Barrett, Zion Williamson, Tre Jones and Cameron Reddish.
MORE: Top hoops programs since 2000: Is Duke or UNC No. 1?
Kansas has three McDonald's All-American commits: David McCormack, Devon Dotson and Quentin Grimes. Kentucky, UNC, Oregon and Vanderbilt have two All-Americans apiece.
Here's what you need to know about the 2018 McDonald’s All-American Game.
When is the 2018 McDonald’s All-American Game?
The annual boys and girls high school all-star games will be played on March 28 at Philips Arena in Atlanta. The boys game will be shown on ESPN2 at 9 p.m. ET.
2018 McDonald’s All-American rosters
Below are the rosters for the McDonald's All-American game and the college to which each player is committed; three players have yet to commit.
East Team roster
|R.J. Barrett — Duke
|Moses Brown — UCLA
|Darius Garland — Vanderbilt
|Louis King — Oregon
|Romeo Langford — Undecided
|David McCormack — Kansas
|E.J. Montgomery — Undecided
|Immanuel Quickley — Kentucky
|Naz Reid — LSU
|Jalen Smith — Maryland
|Coby White — North Carolina
|Zion Williamson — Duke
West team roster
|Darius Bazley — Syracuse
|Bol Bol — Oregon
|Jordan Brown — Undecided
|Devon Dotson — Kansas
|Quentin Grimes — Kansas
|Keldon Johnson — Kentucky
|Tre Jones — Duke
|Nassir Little — North Carolina
|Reggie Perry — Mississippi State
|Jahvon Quinerly — Villanova
|Cameron Reddish — Duke
|Simi Shittu (out, ACL) — Vanderbilt
Congrats to the high school all stars who made the 2018 rosters! Keep your to the hardwood and follow #WhereTheFutureStarts for all things Games as we inch closer to 3/28! pic.twitter.com/mqzz9R4eT1
— McDonald's All American Games (@McDAAG) January 16, 2018