News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Tigers open AFL with tough win over Blues
Tigers open AFL with tough win over Blues

McDonald’s All-American Game: 2018 rosters, date, time & how to watch live

Sporting News
Sporting News /

College basketball fans — or, more specifically, fans of top college basketball recruits — will be tuning in to the 41st McDonald's All-American game, featuring the top high school basketball players in the country.

McDonald’s All-American Game: 2018 rosters, date, time & how to watch live

McDonald’s All-American Game: 2018 rosters, date, time & how to watch live

Not surprisingly, Duke leads the way with four commitments in the 2018 McDonald’s All-American game: R.J. Barrett, Zion Williamson, Tre Jones and Cameron Reddish.

MORE: Top hoops programs since 2000: Is Duke or UNC No. 1?

Kansas has three McDonald's All-American commits: David McCormack, Devon Dotson and Quentin Grimes. Kentucky, UNC, Oregon and Vanderbilt have two All-Americans apiece.

Here's what you need to know about the 2018 McDonald’s All-American Game.


When is the 2018 McDonald’s All-American Game?


The annual boys and girls high school all-star games will be played on March 28 at Philips Arena in Atlanta. The boys game will be shown on ESPN2 at 9 p.m. ET.


2018 McDonald’s All-American rosters


Below are the rosters for the McDonald's All-American game and the college to which each player is committed; three players have yet to commit.

East Team roster


R.J. Barrett — Duke
Moses Brown — UCLA
Darius Garland — Vanderbilt
Louis King — Oregon
Romeo Langford — Undecided
David McCormack — Kansas
E.J. Montgomery — Undecided
Immanuel Quickley — Kentucky
Naz Reid — LSU
Jalen Smith — Maryland
Coby White — North Carolina
Zion Williamson — Duke

West team roster


Darius Bazley — Syracuse
Bol Bol — Oregon
Jordan Brown — Undecided
Devon Dotson — Kansas
Quentin Grimes — Kansas
Keldon Johnson — Kentucky
Tre Jones — Duke
Nassir Little — North Carolina
Reggie Perry — Mississippi State
Jahvon Quinerly — Villanova
Cameron Reddish — Duke
Simi Shittu (out, ACL) — Vanderbilt
Back To Top