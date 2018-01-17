76ers’ process leads to monster merchandise sales

The 76ers aren't quite in the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference, but the team’s famed process has led to a some serious merchandise sales.

In numbers released by the NBA on Tuesday, Philly sat at No. 3 in total team sales behind only Golden State and Cleveland. It’s the highest the Sixers have been since the 2003-04 season.

The Lakers and Knicks now trail the 76ers at fourth and fifth, respectively.

Leading the charge in jersey sales for Philadelphia are Joel Embiid and rookie Ben Simmons. Embiid has the league’s sixth most popular jersey, while Simons is close behind at No. 8.

It’s no surprise to see Stephen Curry and LeBron James at 1-2 on the list, but further down is a slight shocker as Lonzo Ball’s Lakers jersey has outsold Kyrie Irving’s new Celtics number.

Full rankings are below:

Top 15 Most Popular NBA Jerseys:

1. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

2. LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers

3. Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors

4. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

5. Kristaps Porzingis, New York Knicks

6. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

7. Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder

8. Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers

9. Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio Spurs





Top 10 Most Popular Team Merchandise:

10. James Harden, Houston Rockets11. Lonzo Ball, Los Angeles Lakers12. Kyrie Irving, Boston Celtics13. Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors14. Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers15. Jimmy Butler, Minnesota Timberwolves

1. Golden State Warriors

2. Cleveland Cavaliers

3. Philadelphia 76ers

4. Los Angeles Lakers

5. New York Knicks

6. Milwaukee Bucks

7. Boston Celtics

8. San Antonio Spurs

9. Chicago Bulls





10. Oklahoma City Thunder

*Results are based on NBAStore.com sales from Oct. 2017 through Dec. 2017