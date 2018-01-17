Joe McKnight murder trial under way

The trial of Ronald Gasser, the man accused of killing former NFL running back Joe McKnight in a December 2016 road-rage incident, began Tuesday in New Orleans as potential jurors were questioned, NOLA.com reported.

Gasser, 56, is facing second-degree murder charges after he allegedly shot McKnight three times with a .40-caliber semi-automatic handgun in the Terrytown suburb of New Orleans. If convicted under the charge, Gasser would face a mandatory life sentence.

Authorities say Gasser followed McKnight after McKnight allegedly cut him off near the Crescent City Connection. When McKnight finally stopped, he got out of his car and approached Gasser's vehicle when Gasser allegedly shot him. Gasser was initially detained but not formally arrested until four days later on Dec. 5, a delay that prompted protests in the parish.

Gasser, who has pleaded not guilty and claimed self-defense, remains jailed with a bond of $750,000.

McKnight, who was 28 at the time of his death, spent four seasons in the NFL with the Jets and Chiefs after a standout college career at USC.