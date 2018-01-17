Josh Harrison could be the next Pittsburgh player out the door.

Josh Harrison wants to be traded if Pirates don't contend

In the wake of a pair of trades that sent pitcher Gerrit Cole to the Astros and outfielder Andrew McCutchen to the Giants, the Pirates utilityman on Tuesday issued a statement to The Athletic saying he would also like to be traded if the club has no intention of contending in 2018 or '19.

“Over the last week, many have asked me how I felt about first the trade of Gerrit and now, the trade of Andrew. My focus has been on my family, my training and my camp with my brother Vince on Martin Luther King Day. It is now time to respond,” Harrison said.

“Baseball is a business and I understand that trades are part of the business. While I love this game, the reality is that I just lost two of my closest friends in the game. Cole and 'Cutch' were not just friends, they were the best pitcher and best position player on the Pittsburgh Pirates. Now, I am the most tenured member of the Pirates, I want to win, I want to contend, I want to win championships in 2018, 2019 and beyond.

“My passion for Pittsburgh, what it has MEANT to me, what it MEANS to me, can never be questioned. I love this city, I love the fans, I love my teammates. Saying that, the GM is on record as saying, ‘When we get back to postseason-caliber baseball, we would love our fans to come back out.’ If indeed the team does not expect to contend this year or next, perhaps it would be better for all involved, that I also am traded. I want what is best for the organization that gave me a chance to be a Big Leaguer.”

Cole was traded to Houston on Saturday for Joe Musgrove, Michael Feliz and Colin Moran, and McCutchen was traded to San Francisco on Monday for Kyle Crick, Bryan Reynolds and $500,000 in international bonus pool space. Given the loss of to two superstars amid the team's decline, it's understandable that Harrison, who'll turn 31 in July, doesn't want to be part of rebuild.

Harrison batted .272 with a career-high 16 home runs and .771 OPS over 136 starts for the Pirates last season. He is set to earn $10 million in 2018 and has club options at $10.5 million for 2019 and $11.5 million for 2020.