Head coach Cooper to leave Stade Francais

Greg Cooper will step down as Stade Francais head coach after the Top 14 clash with Pau due to personal reasons.

The former All Black only stepped up from his position as backs coach to succeed Gonzalo Quesada at the end of last season, but has now expressed his desire to leave the Paris club.

Olivier Azam and Julien Dupuy will take charge of Stade side that has endured a miserable campaign in the French top flight and is battling to qualify for the European Challenge Cup quarter-finals.

The club said in a statement: "Stade Francais Paris would like to thank Greg very much for his investment since his arrival in Paris, and even more so since the return to the club by [owner] Dr. Hans Peter Wild.

"His integrity, his human and sports qualities were appreciated by all. We wish him the best for the future, both professionally and personally."

Cooper coached Super Rugby franchise Highlanders from 2003 to 2007 before taking the role as Blues assistant and departed his homeland to work in Japan prior to heading to France.