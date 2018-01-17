Chris Silverwood thinks he has "a lot of work to do" to be considered as successor to England head coach Trevor Bayliss.

Silverwood plays down talk of replacing Bayliss

Silverwood replaced Ottis Gibson as England bowling coach last October after masterminding Essex's County Championship triumph.

The former England seamer has been mentioned as a contender to take the top job when Bayliss steps down next year.

Silverwood said for the time being he is relishing the opportunity to learn from Bayliss and his assistant Paul Farbrace.

"You've got to chase your dreams and to work at this level is my dream," said the 42-year-old.

"I've got a lot of work to do from where I am now to potentially getting that. To me, it's about getting my head down. I've got so much to learn off Trevor and Farbs and other people that are around me.

"What's exciting for me is that there is so much to learn. My first priority is to do a good job at what I'm doing now."

Much was made of England's lack of pace during the 4-0 Ashes defeat in Australia, yet Silverwood does not think they are short of promising talent in that department.

"There is pace in English cricket. There's [George] Garton, Jamie Overton – they are 90mph. Part of our role is to find them, nurture them, work with them, bring them through and hopefully progress them into Test cricket," he said.

"We've seen it on the county scene with Jamie: he's aggressive, he's in your face, he's not shy of bowling his bouncer. And he's got a lot of fight about him. But again, they're young and they need nurturing to bring them through.

"Fast bowling is hard work. The guys are out there and some of them are young. We have to give them time to develop. There's no magic wand. Our job is to provide the environment for them to develop and improve."