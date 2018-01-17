Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt named writers' NFL Rookie of the Year

Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt, who led the NFL in rushing, was selected as the 2017 NFL Rookie of the Year by the Pro Football Writers of American in voting announced Tuesday.

Saints running back Alvin Kamara, who led all rookies with 14 total touchdowns, tied Hunt in voting for 2017 Offensive Rookie of the Year honors, so they were named co-winners of that award, the first tie since 1988.

Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore, who led all rookies with five interceptions, is the PFWA's 2017 Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Hunt, a third-round pick (No. 98 overall) out of Toledo, rushed 272 times for a league-leading 1,327 yards and eight touchdowns in the regular season as he was the second Chiefs rookie to rush for over 1,000 yards.

He was third in the NFL in scrimmage yards with 1,782 yards, an average of 111.4 yards per game. He also caught 53 passes for 455 yards and three TDs. Hunt scored 11 overall touchdowns and set a NFL rookie record with 100 or more scrimmage yards in seven consecutive games to begin his career.

Kamara, a third-round pick (No. 67 overall) out of Tennessee, led all rookies with 81 receptions (third-most by a rookie running back in NFL history) and ranked second among NFL rookies with 1,554 scrimmage yards.

He is one of four rookies in NFL history to have at least five rushing and five receiving TDs, joining three Pro Football Hall of Famers Doak Walker (1950), Charley Taylor (1964) and Gale Sayers (1964).

Lattimore, a first-round selection (No. 11 overall) out of Ohio State, tied for fifth in the NFL with five interceptions. He finished the regular season with 53 tackles (44 solo), five interceptions, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and 18 passes defensed, which tied for the most by a rookie in 2017 in 13 games (all starts).

2017 PFWA ALL-ROOKIE TEAM

Offense

QB – Deshaun Watson, Texans

RB – Kareem Hunt, Chiefs; Alvin Kamara, Saints

WR – Cooper Kupp, Rams; Juju Smith-Schuster, Steelers

TE – Evan Engram, Giants

C – Pat Elflein, Vikings

G – Dan Feeney, Chargers; Jermaine Eluemunor, Ravens, and Ethan Pocic, Seahawks (tie)

T – Garett Bolles, Broncos; Ryan Ramczyk, Saints

Defense

DL – Derek Barnett, Eagles; Myles Garrett, Browns; Carl Lawson, Bengals; Dalvin Tomlinson, Giants

LB – Jarrad Davis, Lions; Reuben Foster, 49ers; T.J. Watt, Steelers

CB – Marshon Lattimore, Saints; Tre'Davious White, Bills

S – Jamal Adams, Jets; Marcus Williams, Saints

Special Teams

PK – Harrison Butker, Chiefs

P – Rigoberto Sanchez, Colts

KR – Ryan Switzer, Cowboys

PR – Jamal Agnew, Lions

ST – Budda Baker, Cardinals