Drunk Eagles fan accused of punching cop's horse

A drunken Eagles fan is accused of punching a mounted Philadelphia police officer's horse before Saturday's Falcons-Eagles game, Philly.com reported Tuesday.

The fan — Taylor Hendricks, 22, of Lehigh County, north of Philadelphia — is due in court later this month, facing a variety of charges stemming from his alleged assault on the animal.

Hendricks had been ejected from Lincoln Financial Field before Saturday's NFC divisional playoff because he was intoxicated — and didn't have a ticket.



According to police, once outside the stadium, Hendricks approached the mounted police officer and repeatedly punched the officer’s horse in the face, neck and shoulder. He also allegedly struck the officer in the legs.

Hendricks was arrested immediately by another officer and charged with aggravated assault, taunting a police animal, simple assault and defiant trespass.

According to court records cited by Philly.com, he was released Sunday after posting 10 percent of his $5,000 bail. A preliminary hearing has been set for Jan. 30.