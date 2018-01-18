



Sporting News' college basketball midseason All-American team



Sporting News' college basketball midseason All-American team An apology of sorts before you dive in: Bonzie Colson, one of the country's absolute best players, is absent from Notre Dame’s rotation because of a broken left foot, and thus is absent from the Sporting News midseason All-America team. Certainly, he played well enough before the injury to be included among the 15 players spread among the first, second and third teams. Averaging 21.4 points and 10.4 rebounds, he was among the leading candidates for player of the year. His return is not likely before March, though, which means he has no chance of ending up on our official All-America team at the end of the regular season, so it seemed pointless to include him here. DeCOURCY: If you take time to look, college basketball has plenty of stars in its constellation There are so many terrific players this season, that this team will miss him less so than the Irish. ( All statistics through Jan. 14.)



1

First team — Marvin Bagley



6-11, 234, Fr., PF

Key stats: 22.5 ppg, 11.7 rpg, .621 FG pct

Defining game: 32 points, 21 rebounds, 13-of-17 shooting in 100-93 victory over Florida State MORE: Duke's Marvin Bagley learning to stand above even his elite teammates Overview: It’s almost cartoonish how productive Bagley has been for the Blue Devils. He moves so fluidly around the basket, with such grace and elasticity college defenders seem to have no chance to stop him. He has scored 25 or more points six times and grabbed 15 or more rebounds five times. Oh, and he almost never comes out of the game: Seven times he has played 38 minutes or more.







2

First team — Jalen Brunson



6-3, 190, Jr., G

Villanova

Key stats: 18.8 ppg, 5.2 apg, .575 FG pct, .481 3-pt pct

Defining game: 31 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 11-of-16 shooting in 87-67 victory over Temple MORE: Villanova star Jalen Brunson says NBA 'can wait' as he pursues another NCAA title Overview: Brunson is an artist at point guard. There hasn’t been a playmaker who controlled his team as flawlessly since Jameer Nelson was lighting up the Philly sky with his brilliant performances in 2004. Brunson is so near to perfection that he has averaged a dozen shots a game and rung up a half-dozen or more assists six times – and only in two games did he turn the ball over more than twice.





3

First team — Jevon Carter



6-2, 205, Sr., G

West Virginia

Key stats: 16.8 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 6.5 apg, .411 3-pt pct

Defining game: 23 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists in 68-61 victory over Virginia DeCOURCY: West Virginia punch proves it's past time to make court-storming civilized Overview: Carter is the best on-ball defender in college since … who? Aaron Craft, at least, and perhaps it stretches back as far as Gary Payton. When Oklahoma’s sublime Trae Young got a look at Carter, he shot 8-of-22 and turned it over eight times. (He still had 29 points; we said he was sublime). The reigning NABC defensive player of the year – and only the fourth point guard to win it in 30 years – Carter has managed three or more steals in 14 games. Including nine against American U.



4

FIrst team — Tra Holder



6-1, 180, Sr., G

Arizona State

Key stats: 19.9 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 3.9 apg, .424 3-pt pct

Defining game: 40 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 14-of-22 shooting in 102-86 victory over Xavier COLLEGE BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS: Duke slips, Kentucky vanishes Overview: Holder has hit a rough spot in the past week, but he dominated some of the biggest non-conference victories any team achieved (a combined 69 points in beating XU and Kansas) and nearly pulled off a road win over Arizona with 31 points in that one. Keeping him out of the lane is one of the toughest defensive assignments a team can draw.



5

First team — Trae Young



6-2, 180, Fr., G

Oklahoma

Key stats: 30.1 ppg, 9.9 apg., .458 FG pct, .407 3-pt pct

Defining game: 43 points, 11 rebounds, 7 assists, 10 3-pointers in 102-97 OT victory over TCU FILM SESSION: Oklahoma's Trae Young is quickly becoming a one-of-a-kind NBA Draft prospect Overview: There’s never been a freshman like Trae Young. There might have been if freshmen were allowed to play when Pete Maravich was at LSU, but they weren’t, so there hasn’t been. That’s how unusual Young’s dominance has been: You must reach to the very top of the pile of college basketball history’s playmakers to find a comparison. Coach Lon Kruger has given him near complete command of the OU attack, and he has lived through the extraordinary number of turnovers (4.8 per game) because the rewards are so incredible. There’s only been one freshman scoring champion in 70 years, VMI’s Jason Conley in 2002. Young could match that and lead the nation in assists.





6

Second team — Deandre Ayton



7-1, 250, Fr., F

Arizona

Key stats: 20.2 ppg, 11.3 rpg, .630 FG pct

Defining game: 29 points, 18 rebounds, 12-of-18 shooting in 88-82 victory over Alabama DeCOURCY: Deandre Ayton is the next NBA 'unicorn' Overview: Ayton was the closest to cracking the first team, and not just alphabetically. He likely will be in that category by season’s end. Since the Wildcats’ 0-3 debacle in the Battle 4 Atlantis, he has delivered 20 or more points seven times in 11 games. He’s getting it done without taking an inordinate number of shots; he takes fewer shots per game than any Division I player averaging more than 20 points.





7

Second team — Trevon Bluiett



6-6, 198, Sr., G

Xavier

Key stats: 19.2 ppg, 5.5 rpg, .454 FG pct, .426 3-pt pct

Defining game: 28 points on 5-of-10 3-point shooting in 89-76 victory over Cincinnati MORE: Xavier's Trevon Bluiett shows Cincinnati's Jacob Evans what a star turn should look like Overview: Bluiett opened the season with five consecutive 20-point efforts but has been prone to more frequent off nights as teams have geared their defenses to stop him. But he has scored in double figures in every game and hit multiple 3-pointers in every game but two. He remains as dangerous a long-range shooter as there is in Division I.





8

Second team — Devonte' Graham



6-2, 185, Sr., G

Kansas

Key stats: 18.4 ppg, 7.4 apg, .437 3-pt pct., 2.0 steals

Defining game: 28 points, 6 assists, 3 steals in 88-84 victory over TCU MORE: Three takeaways from Kansas' upset of West Virginia Overview: Trae Young (Oklahoma) and Jevon Carter (West Virginia) have so dominated the Big 12 conversation at either end of the court it is easy to overlook how terrific Graham has been at both ends for the Jayhawks. He scores, creates, disrupts and leads. Although the Jayhawks have been undersized too much of the season, he has kept them among the nation’s heavyweights.







9

Second team — Luke Maye



6-8, 240, Jr., F

North Carolina

Key stats: 18.2 ppg, 10.8 rpg, .512 FG pct, .481 3-pt pct

Defining game: 32 points, 18 rebounds, 13-of-20 shooting in 96-66 victory over Boston College MORE: Roy Williams glad to be coaching in the clear Overview: A player who accomplished what Maye did in the two games at the NCAA South Regional last March had to be capable, but if you saw Maye progressing into a double-double machine you really should be scouting for the Bulls. Maye has missed scoring in double figures only three times.





10

Second team — Landry Shamet



6-4, 180, So., G

Wichita St.

Key stats: 15.8 ppg, 5.0 apg, .523 3-point pct.

Defining game: 30 points, 5 assists, 14-of-16 free throws in 78-66 victory over Oklahoma State MORE: Wichita State basketball faces new challenge—high expectations Overview: Shamet joined with big man Shaquille Morris in keeping Wichita among the elite even as forward Markis McDuffie, a double-figure scorer last season, missed the first month with a foot injury. After flashing exceptional promise as a freshman, he has made the expected progress in every significant aspect of playing his position.





11

Third team — Jock Landale



6-11, 255, Jr., C

St. Mary's

Key stats: 21.7 ppg, 10.3 rpg, .653 FG pct. Overview: Wonder how Landale would hold up at the high-major level? Against Georgia, he rang up 33 points on 16-of-24 shooting and added 12 rebounds. And, yep, Yante Maten was there for it all.







12

Third team — Marcus Foster



6-3, 205, Sr., G

Creighton

Key stats: 18.8 ppg, 3.2 rpg, .436 3-pt pct. Overview: On one of college basketball’s most dynamic offenses, Foster is amazingly consistent and accurate. Not many shooting guards who are this aggressive connect on more than half their shots.



13

Third team — Keita Bates-Dop



6-7, 235, Jr., F

Ohio State

Key stats: 20.3 ppg, 8.8 rpg, .526 FG pct. MORE: Ohio State's Keita Bates-Diop is the difference maker the Buckeyes needed all along Overview: Bates-Diop’s recovery from last season’s injury has changed the dynamic for the Buckeyes so dramatically he easily could have been on either our first or second team. Is it wrong to want to see him do it for the whole season?



14

Third team — Miles Bridges



6-7, 225, So., G

Michigan State

Key stats: 16.7 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 3.2 apg DeCOURCY: Why Miles Bridges dodged the NBA Draft to stay at Michigan State Overview: Bridges has struggled a bit to adapt to playing more frequently as a wing, but he still has the capacity to do what others can only dream.



15

Third team — Angel Delgado



6-10, 245, Sr., C

Seton Hall

Key stats: 14.2 ppg, 11.7 rpg, 3.2 apg. Overview: Delgado’s rugged consistency puts him at the foundation of the Pirates’ success.