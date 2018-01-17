In-form Short leaves coach Kirsten needing dental treatment

Gary Kirsten needed dental treatment after feeling the force of in-form Hobart Hurricanes batsman D'Arcy Short's clean-hitting during a training session.

Short is easily the leading run-scorer in the 2017-18 Big Bash League, the opener taking the tournament by storm - scoring 465 at an average of 66.43.

Hurricanes head coach Kirsten was in the firing line at the indoor school at Bellerive Oval, suffering a cracked jaw and multiple broken teeth when feeding Short with some throwdowns.

George Bailey, the Hurricanes captain, told cricket.com.au: "It was wet, so we were in the indoor centre.

"Darce just whacked one back at him that he didn't pick up in time. He is hitting the ball pretty cleanly and hard at the moment. It was a bit messy.

"[Kirsten] has actually come out of it very luckily in the big scheme of things.

"He said that he's probably been a blase about that over the years. It's obviously prompted a change – everyone has had helmets on since."