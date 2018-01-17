News

Chappell tells Cricket Australia not to pick Langer
LOOK: Twitter roasts Chris Paul, Rockets-Clippers postgame beef

Sporting News
Sporting News /

The Rockets and Clippers were beefing Monday at Staples Center following Los Angeles' 113-102 victory, and hilarity ensued when Twitter roasted them for it.

Rockets guard Chris Paul, who spent six seasons in Los Angeles before requesting a trade this past offseason, reportedly led his teammates to the Clippers locker room through a secret passage.

Paul showed up outside the locker room with James Harden, Trevor Ariza and Gerald Green looking for Austin Rivers and Blake Griffin after Clint Capela was used as a diversion. While the incident didn't escalate, Twitter just couldn't let it go.















