LOOK: Twitter roasts Chris Paul, Rockets-Clippers postgame beef

The Rockets and Clippers were beefing Monday at Staples Center following Los Angeles' 113-102 victory, and hilarity ensued when Twitter roasted them for it.

Rockets guard Chris Paul, who spent six seasons in Los Angeles before requesting a trade this past offseason, reportedly led his teammates to the Clippers locker room through a secret passage.

Paul showed up outside the locker room with James Harden, Trevor Ariza and Gerald Green looking for Austin Rivers and Blake Griffin after Clint Capela was used as a diversion. While the incident didn't escalate, Twitter just couldn't let it go.



when you round up the boys in the locker room vs. when the police ask what happened pic.twitter.com/fk7jppeXTi

— Matt Ellentuck (@mellentuck) January 16, 2018





i've obtained a lost blueprint found under a chair in the rockets locker room pic.twitter.com/OetHYPIZZL

— Matt Ellentuck (@mellentuck) January 16, 2018





when Blake remembered Chris Paul knew where the secret tunnel was pic.twitter.com/WRp0PdTy4L

— Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) January 16, 2018





"alright now there's a series of secret tunnels" pic.twitter.com/GJFzQdUzdS

— Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) January 16, 2018





"We want to see Austin Rivers and Blake Griffin. Where are..." pic.twitter.com/PD1x82TF33

— Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) January 16, 2018





Congratulations to Chris Paul on actually leading a team somewhere

— Seerat Sohi (@DamianTrillard) January 16, 2018





Rockets rolling into Staples Center next month pic.twitter.com/Ghanr29QwY

— Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) January 16, 2018





CP3 getting into clippers locker room pic.twitter.com/AOxz9OD0Ow

— Wells P (@Wells_P) January 16, 2018





Did they have torches? Pitchforks? "Just give us Austin, and the rest of you can live!" BK

— Kamenetzky Brothers (@KamBrothers) January 16, 2018





Chris Paul’s been digging this tunnel for years pic.twitter.com/i4SSB2x2te

— Daman Rangoola (@damanr) January 16, 2018





The Rockets in the back alleyway heading to the clips locker room pic.twitter.com/F416o8XitJ

— Carter Rodríguez (@Carter_Shade) January 16, 2018





Oceans 15 starring the Houston Rockets?

— CJ Fogler (@cjzero) January 16, 2018

