Ken Norton Jr.’s time as the 49ers’ assistant head coach/defense and inside linebackers coach lasted just one week as the Seahawks stole him away Monday and named him their defensive coordinator, KING TV reported.

Seahawks steal Ken Norton Jr. away from 49ers, report says

The 49ers released a statement that read: "Last week, Ken was presented with an opportunity to once again coordinate a defense. Because of how we feel about Ken as a coach, we understand and respect his desire to pursue the position."

Norton, 51, was Seattle’s linebackers coach from 2010-2014 before becoming the Raiders defensive coordinator under Jack Del Rio. He was fired earlier this season.

Norton will replace Kris Richard, who has been with Seattle the last eight seasons, including the last three as defensive coordinator. He will join new offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer as part of the new-look Seattle coaching staff under Pete Carroll.