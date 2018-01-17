News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Matildas win on penalties in huge Cup scare
Matildas win on penalties in epic Cup scare

Factbox: Nick Kyrgios v Viktor Troicki

Reuters
Reuters /

(Reuters) - A look at the records of Australian Nick Kyrgios and Serbia's Viktor Troicki before their second-round match at the Australian Open on Wednesday (prefix number denotes seeding).

17-Nick Kyrgios
Age: 22
ATP ranking: 17 (Highest ranking: 13)
Grand slam titles: 0
2017 Australian Open performance: Second round
Best Australian Open performance: Quarter-finals 2015
2017 ATP win-loss record: 31-17
Local favorite Kyrgios is shouldering his nation's hopes of a first home men's champion since 1976 and he got his campaign off to a flying start with a straight-sets win over Brazilian Rogerio Dutra Silva.
Having claimed the Brisbane title this month, his first on the home soil, there is real optimism that the 22-year-old might mount a serious title challenge in Melbourne.

Viktor Troicki
Age: 31
ATP ranking: 65 (Highest ranking: 12)
Coach: Boris Pashanski
Grand slam titles: 0
2017 Australian Open performance: Third round
Best Australian Open performance: Third round 2011, 2015, 2016 and 2017
2017 ATP win-loss record: 24-28
Troicki has often built his campaign on the back of a strong start to his season in Sydney, where he reached the semi-finals last season, but the Serb fell in the first round this month.
He also suffered an opening-round defeat at the Qatar Open and needed five sets to beat wildcard Alex Bolt in the first round at Melbourne Park.

HEAD-TO-HEAD (Kyrgios 1 - Troicki 0)
Aug. 2017 - Kyrgios d Troicki 6-1 6-2 (Montreal, outdoor hard)

(Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

Back To Top