Ben Roethlisberger reportedly tells Steelers teammates he wants to play 3 more years

Ben Roethlisberger plans to play beyond 2018.
After announcing his intention to return for his 15th season, the Steelers quarterback told teammates he wants to play at least three more years, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.
Following Sunday's disappointing 45-42 loss to the Jaguars, Roethlisberger hushed retirement talks that had been swirling since Week 5 when Jacksonville picked him off five times in a 30-9 home loss and made him feel like he didn't "have it anymore."
"I don't know who's coming back, but I know the guys up front are and that makes it good for me," Roethlisberger told reporters Sunday. "So I look forward to next year with these guys.
MORE:
2018 AFC divisional playoffs: Three takeaways from Jaguars' upset win over Steelers
"I definitely have a desire to play football. I love this game, I love these guys."
Roethlisberger, 35, went 37 of 58 for 469 yards and five touchdowns Sunday but fell victim to two turnovers and questionable play-calling. While he is under contact through the 2019 season, there's no guarantee offensive coordinator Todd Haley will be back after his contract expires.