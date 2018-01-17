Ben Roethlisberger plans to play beyond 2018.

Ben Roethlisberger reportedly tells Steelers teammates he wants to play 3 more years

After announcing his intention to return for his 15th season, the Steelers quarterback told teammates he wants to play at least three more years, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.

Following Sunday's disappointing 45-42 loss to the Jaguars, Roethlisberger hushed retirement talks that had been swirling since Week 5 when Jacksonville picked him off five times in a 30-9 home loss and made him feel like he didn't "have it anymore."

"I don't know who's coming back, but I know the guys up front are and that makes it good for me," Roethlisberger told reporters Sunday. "So I look forward to next year with these guys.

"I definitely have a desire to play football. I love this game, I love these guys."

Roethlisberger, 35, went 37 of 58 for 469 yards and five touchdowns Sunday but fell victim to two turnovers and questionable play-calling. While he is under contact through the 2019 season, there's no guarantee offensive coordinator Todd Haley will be back after his contract expires.