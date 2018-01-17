'Emotional' Fleetwood honoured by Seve Ballesteros Award

Tommy Fleetwood was left "emotional" after being honoured with the Seve Ballesteros Award for 2017, voted for by his fellow professionals.

The prize – formerly the Players' Player Award and now named in memory of the legendary Spaniard, who died in 2011 – is determined by votes from European Tour members.

England's Fleetwood enjoyed a fine season that ended with him claiming the Race to Dubai and he was proud to be recognised by his contemporaries.

"Winning the Seve Ballesteros award has actually made me the most emotional out of all the things I've won," said the 26-year-old, who sits 18th in the world rankings.

"It is voted for by the players and for me there's still so many guys that when I come out, I was looking up to and you watch people on the range and you try to learn from them.

"I've made a lot of friends, and I think for people to vote for me as Players' Player of the Year is just something else. It's different to anything I've achieved before. It's very flattering and very humbling."

Fleetwood won his second European Tour title at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship last January and also triumphed at the Open de France, adding eight further top-10 finishes.

The previous winners of the award are Padraig Harrington, Lee Westwood, Martin Kaymer, Rory McIlroy, Luke Donald and Henrik Stenson.