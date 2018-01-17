No. 10 Kansas rallied Monday for a 71-66 win over No. 6 West Virginia, despite trailing by 13 points at halftime.

Three takeaways from No. 10 Kansas' win over No. 6 West Virginia

The Jayhawks struggled with eight early turnovers in the first half, finding West Virginia's full-court press too much to handle. But Bill Self made late adjustments leading to the improbable victory.



Here are three takeaways from Kansas' win

1. Devonta Graham is the leader Kansas needs — After converting to point guard this season, Graham was handed the keys to Kansas' offense. He responded by scoring nine of his 16 points in the game's last 10 minutes, leading Kansas to a wild come-back win.

Graham, a natural shooting guard, also dished out six assists with just three turnovers. The Jayhawks had eight turnovers in the game's first 10 minutes, but finally settled down and finished the game with 13 turnovers. For Kansas, it's essential Graham continues playing at a high level to reach its potential this season.

2. West Virginia needs to improve its half-court offense — "Press Virginia" does a great job creating chaos and taking advantage of opposing teams' turnovers, but it can't always manufacture baskets in a half-court game. Other than Jevon Carter, who has seemingly been at West Virginia forever, few Mountaineers can create their own shots on a consistent basis.

West Virginia scored just 25 points in the second half. Sophomore Sagaba Konate broke out for 16 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks, and Carter had 14 points, but the team as a whole shot just 18.5 percent from 3-point range, making them incredibly easy to defend.

3. Kansas still not a Final Four team, yet — While the Jayhawks (15-3) looked impressive charging back against West Virginia, they still left something to be desired, as they have most of the season. Kansas lacks depth, and sophomore guard Malik Newman (nine points Monday) still hasn't found his form.

Assuming Billy Preston isn't playing this season, Kansas could become reliant on fellow five-star freshman Silvio De Sousa's development. The Jayhawks need dynamic players off the bench, and De Sousa could be the answer in time for them to make a long NCAA Tournament run.