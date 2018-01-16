NFL: Saints, Steelers coaching staffs to lead Pro Bowl teams

Sean Payton and Mike Tomlin have one more game to coach this season despite losses in the NFL playoffs.

Saints, Steelers coaching staffs to lead Pro Bowl teams

On Monday, the NFL announced the coaching staffs led by Payton and Tomlin will coach the 2018 Pro Bowl teams.

New Orleans Saints boss Payton will coach the NFC side while the Pittsburgh Steelers' Tomlin will lead the AFC squad at Orlando's Camping World Stadium on January 28.

The Saints and the Steelers both saw their seasons come to an end over the weekend with losses in the NFL playoffs divisional round.

New Orleans were defeated in dramatic fashion when Minnesota Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs scored on a 61-yard touchdown reception on the final play of the game in a 29-24 victory.

The Steelers rallied from a 21-0 deficit against the Jaguars, but Jacksonville were able to hold on for a 45-42 victory at Heinz Field.

Tomlin's Steelers have eight players selected to the Pro Bowl, including injured linebacker Ryan Shazier. The Saints will send six players to Orlando to be on Payton's NFC team.

Each conference will also be led by two Legends Captains — one offensive and one defensive. Pro Football Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson (offense) and Hall of Fame defensive end Jason Taylor (defense) will lead the AFC, while three-time Pro Bowl running back Warrick Dunn (offense) and Hall of Fame linebacker Derrick Brooks (defense) will lead the NFC.