The Giants have won three World Series titles since 2010, but finished last season tied for the worst record in MLB. This offseason, they've been on a mission to rectify last year's anomaly.

Giants starting to look like World Series contenders after acquiring Andrew McCutchen

Having already added Evan Longoria in a trade with the Rays, the Giants orchestrated another blockbuster Monday — acquiring Pirates outfielder Andrew McCutchen. San Francisco ranked 29th in runs scored last season, and the outfield needed major reconstruction. The Giants sent pitcher Kyle Crick, minor league outfielder Bryan Reynolds and $500,000 in international bonus pool space to the Pirates.

McCutchen, a five-time All-Star and 2013 National League MVP, has hit at least 21 home runs in each season since 2011. He is also a career .291 hitter with 171 stolen bases. His production dropped off a bit in 2016, but he rebounded last season, smashing 28 home runs with 88 RBIs and 11 stolen bases.

"Andrew is a dynamic player on the field and will be a leader in our clubhouse," Giants manager Bruce Bochy said in a statement. "He’s always been a threat at the plate and he’s a guy you don’t ever want to deal with whether he’s at the plate or on the bases; he’s going to make something happen."

McCutchen, 31, is owed $14.75 million in 2018 — the final year of his contract. He’ll likely play right field for the Giants, with Gorkys Hernandez or Steven Duggar in center and Hunter Pence in left.



Pittsburgh.My Home.My Fans.My City. The placed that raised me and helped mold me into the man I am today. You will 4ever be in my heart.A tip of the cap to all who have been on this journey with me. With Love and respect,

— andrew mccutchen (@TheCUTCH22) January 15, 2018



The Giants may not be done making moves. They have been linked all offseason with Reds speedster Billy Hamilton, who would slot into center field. An outfield trio of McCutchen, Hamilton and Pence would be among the game's elite.

Longoria, 32, helped bolster the infield, and should provide the Giants with another imposing slugger looking to redirect his career on a potentially winning team. The arrow may have been pointing downward on both McCutchen and Longoria's career in recent seasons, but they are still capable of putting up monster numbers in the right environment.

Buster Posey and Brandon Belt are also back, solidifying the middle of San Francisco's lineup.

The Giants suffered a litany of injuries last season, including ace Madison Bumgarner. With their four-time All-Star back on the mound, teamed with Johnny Cueto and Jeff Samardzija, the Giants have the rotational firepower to contend through the postseason.

It's impossible to win a World Series without a formidable bullpen, and the Giants have some solid pieces to work with. Closer Mark Melancon is among the game's elite, while Hunter Strickland, Sam Dyson and Cory Gearrin provide depth.

The Pirates have now entered full fire sale mode after sending ace Gerrit Cole to the Astros over the weekend. Falling behind the Cubs, Brewers and Cardinals in the NL Central, Pittsburgh opted to wait a few years and try again with new assets.

The Giants face a tough task contending next season in a loaded NL, but they've made the right moves thus far to avoid another losing season.