When is the 2018 NFL Draft? Date, time & live TV coverage from AT&T Stadium

More than 250 new players will join the league in the 2018 NFL Draft in April. Some top college football players will be important additions for teams like the Cleveland Browns and the New York Giants, as they look to rebuild for the future.
Here's everything you need to know about the 2018 NFL Draft, including order of picks and live TV coverage on ESPN.
When, where is the 2018 NFL Draft?
The 2018 NFL Draft starts Thursday, April 26, and ends Saturday, April 28. The first round will be featured Thursday night, with the second and third rounds taking place Friday night; the final five rounds will be on Saturday.
This year's draft is being held at the Cowboys' AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Believe it or not, this will be the first draft held in an NFL stadium.
How to watch & live stream the NFL Draft
Live coverage of the 2018 NFL Draft starts at 8 p.m. ET on April 26 for Round 1. The draft resumes at 7 p.m. on April 27 for Rounds 2-3, and then again at noon on April 28.
This year's draft will be covered by two broadcast networks (Fox and ABC) and four cable outlets (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, NFL Network). For the first time, all seven rounds of the three-day event will air live on broadcast TV.
Round 1 on April 26 (8 p.m. ET) will air on five channels: NFL Network, Fox, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes. Troy Aikman, Fox's lead NFL analyst, will join NFL Network's Rich Eisen and Mike Mayock at the analyst desk.
Live coverage of Rounds 2 and 3 on April 27 (7 p.m. ET) will be shown on four networks: NFL Network, Fox, ESPN and ESPN2. Joel Klatt, Fox's lead college football analyst, and Charles Davis will join NFL Network's Peter Schrager and Chris Rose on the coverage.
For the first time, ABC will simulcast ESPN's coverage of Rounds 4-7 on April 28 (noon ET). NFL Network will cover the later rounds, too. Fans also can also stream the action through NFL, Fox Sports and ESPN apps.
ESPN's "College GameDay" will even put its college-themed twist on the draft Thursday and Friday. Rece Davis will be joined by "GameDay" regulars Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit and Desmond Howard behind the mic.
2018 NFL Draft order
Here's the complete order of picks for the 2018 NFL Draft.
|Round-Pick-Overall Pick
|Team
|1- 1- 1
|Cleveland
|1- 2- 2
|New York Giants
|1- 3- 3
|New York Jets (from Indianapolis)
|1- 4- 4
|Cleveland (from Houston)
|1- 5- 5
|Denver
|1- 6- 6
|Indianapolis (from New York Jets)
|1- 7- 7
|Tampa Bay
|1- 8- 8
|Chicago
|1- 9- 9
|San Francisco
|1-10-10
|Oakland
|1-11-11
|Miami
|1-12-12
|Buffalo (from Cincinnati)
|1-13-13
|Washington
|1-14-14
|Green Bay
|1-15-15
|Arizona
|1-16-16
|Baltimore
|1-17-17
|Los Angeles Chargers
|1-18-18
|Seattle
|1-19-19
|Dallas
|1-20-20
|Detroit
|1-21-21
|Cincinnati (from Buffalo)
|1-22-22
|Buffalo (from Kansas City)
|1-23-23
|New England (from Los Angeles Rams)
|1-24-24
|Carolina
|1-25-25
|Tennessee
|1-26-26
|Atlanta
|1-27-27
|New Orleans
|1-28-28
|Pittsburgh
|1-29-29
|Jacksonville
|1-30-30
|Minnesota
|1-31-31
|New England
|1-32-32
|Philadelphia
|2- 1-33
|Cleveland
|2- 2-34
|New York Giants
|2- 3-35
|Cleveland (from Houston)
|2- 4-36
|Indianapolis
|2- 5-37
|Indianapolis (from New York Jets)
|2- 6-38
|Tampa Bay
|2- 7-39
|Chicago
|2- 8-40
|Denver
|2- 9-41
|Oakland
|2-10-42
|Miami
|2-11-43
|New England (from San Francisco)
|2-12-44
|Washington
|2-13-45
|Green Bay
|2-14-46
|Cincinnati
|2-15-47
|Arizona
|2-16-48
|Los Angeles Chargers
|2-17-49
|Indianapolis (from New York Jets through Seattle)
|2-18-50
|Dallas
|2-19-51
|Detroit
|2-20-52
|Baltimore
|2-21-53
|Buffalo
|2-22-54
|Kansas City
|2-23-55
|Carolina
|2-24-56
|Buffalo (from Los Angeles Rams)
|2-25-57
|Tennessee
|2-26-58
|Atlanta
|2-27-59
|San Francisco (from New Orleans)
|2-28-60
|Pittsburgh
|2-29-61
|Jacksonville
|2-30-62
|Minnesota
|2-31-63
|New England
|2-32-64
|Cleveland (from Philadelphia)
|3- 1-65
|Buffalo (from Cleveland)
|3- 2-66
|New York Giants
|3- 3-67
|Indianapolis
|3- 4-68
|Houston
|3- 5-69
|New York Giants (from Tampa Bay)
|3- 6-70
|San Francisco (from Chicago)
|3- 7-71
|Denver
|3- 8-72
|New York Jets
|3- 9-73
|Miami
|3-10-74
|San Francisco
|3-11-75
|Oakland
|3-12-76
|Green Bay
|3-13-77
|Cincinnati
|3-14-78
|Kansas City (from Washington)
|3-15-79
|Arizona
|3-16-80
|Houston (from Seattle)
|3-17-81
|Dallas
|3-18-82
|Detroit
|3-19-83
|Baltimore
|3-20-84
|Los Angeles Chargers
|3-21-85
|Carolina (from Buffalo)
|3-22-86
|Kansas City
|3-23-87
|Los Angeles Rams
|3-24-88
|Carolina
|3-25-89
|Tennessee
|3-26-90
|Atlanta
|3-27-91
|New Orleans
|3-28-92
|Pittsburgh
|3-29-93
|Jacksonville
|3-30-94
|Minnesota
|3-31-95
|New England
|3-32-96
|Buffalo (from Philadelphia)
|3-33-97
|Arizona (Compensatory Selection)
|3-34-98
|Houston (Compensatory Selection)
|3-35-99
|Denver (Compensatory Selection)
|3-36-100
|Cincinnati (Compensatory Selection)
|4- 1-101
|Green Bay (from Cleveland)
|4- 2-102
|Tampa Bay (from New York Giants)
|4- 3-103
|Houston
|4- 4-104
|Indianapolis
|4- 5-105
|Chicago
|4- 6-106
|Denver
|4- 7-107
|New York Jets
|4- 8-108
|New York Giants (from Tampa Bay)
|4- 9-109
|Washington (from Denver through San Francisco)
|4-10-110
|Oakland
|4-11-111
|Los Angeles Rams (from Miami)
|4-12-112
|Cincinnati
|4-13-113
|Denver (from Washington)
|4-14-114
|Cleveland (from Green Bay)
|4-15-115
|Chicago (from Arizona)
|4-16-116
|Dallas
|4-17-117
|Detroit
|4-18-118
|Baltimore
|4-19-119
|Los Angeles Chargers
|4-20-120
|Seattle
|4-21-121
|Buffalo
|4-22-122
|Kansas City
|4-23-123
|Miami (from Cleveland through Carolina)
|4-24-124
|Kansas City (from Los Angeles Rams)
|4-25-125
|Tennessee
|4-26-126
|Atlanta
|4-27-127
|New Orleans
|4-28-128
|San Francisco (from Pittsburgh)
|4-29-129
|Jacksonville
|4-30-130
|Philadelphia (from Minnesota)
|4-31-131
|Miami (from New England through Philadelphia)
|4-32-132
|Philadelphia
|4-33-133
|Green Bay (Compensatory Selection)
|4-34-134
|Arizona (Compensatory Selection)
|4-35-135
|New York Giants (Compensatory Selection)
|4-36-136
|Los Angeles Rams (from New England; compensatory Selection)
|4-37-137
|Dallas (Compensatory Selection)
|5- 1-138
|Green Bay (from Cleveland)
|5- 2-139
|New York Giants
|5- 3-140
|Indianapolis
|5- 4-141
|Seattle (from Houston)
|5- 5-142
|Washington (from Denver)
|5- 6-143
|San Francisco (from New York Jets)
|5- 7-144
|Tampa Bay
|5- 8-145
|Chicago
|5- 9-146
|Seattle (from Oakland)
|5-10-147
|New Orleans (from Miami)
|5-11-148
|Pittsburgh (from San Francisco)
|5-12-149
|Denver (from Washington)
|5-13-150
|Cleveland (from Green Bay)
|5-14-151
|Cincinnati
|5-15-152
|Arizona
|5-16-153
|Detroit
|5-17-154
|Baltimore
|5-18-155
|Los Angeles Chargers
|5-19-156
|Seattle (from Philadelphia through Seattle)
|5-20-157
|New York Jets (from Dallas)
|5-21-158
|Cincinnati (from Buffalo)
|5-22-159
|Oakland (from Patriots through Cleveland through Kansas City)
|5-23-160
|Denver (through Los Angeles Rams)
|5-24-161
|Carolina
|5-25-162
|Tennessee
|5-26-163
|Washington (from Denver through Atlanta)
|5-27-164
|New Orleans
|5-28-165
|Pittsburgh
|5-29-166
|Buffalo (from Jacksonville)
|5-30-167
|Minnesota
|5-31-168
|Seattle (from New England)
|5-32-169
|Philadelphia
|5-33-170
|Cincinnati (Compensatory Selection)
|5-34-171
|Dallas (Compensatory Selection)
|5-35-172
|Green Bay (Compensatory Selection)
|5-36-173
|Oakland (from Dallas; Compensatory Selection)
|5-37-174
|Green Bay (Compensatory Selection)
|6- 1-175
|Cleveland
|6- 2-176
|Los Angeles Rams (from New York Giants)
|6- 3-177
|Houston
|6- 4-178
|Indianapolis
|6- 5-179
|New York Jets
|6- 6-180
|Tampa Bay
|6- 7-181
|Chicago
|6- 8-182
|Arizona (from Denver)
|6- 9-183
|Los Angeles Rams (from Miami)
|6-10-184
|San Francisco
|6-11-185
|Oakland
|6-12-186
|Green Bay
|6-13-187
|Buffalo (from Cincinnati)
|6-14-188
|Washington
|6-15-189
|New Orleans (from Arizona)
|6-16-190
|Baltimore
|6-17-191
|Los Angeles Chargers
|6-18-192
|Dallas (from Oakland through Seattle)
|6-19-193
|Dallas
|6-20-194
|Los Angeles Rams (from Detroit)
|6-21-195
|Los Angeles Rams (from Buffalo)
|6-22-196
|Kansas City
|6-23-197
|Carolina
|6-24-198
|New England (from Los Angeles Rams)
|6-25-199
|Tennessee
|6-26-200
|Atlanta
|6-27-201
|New Orleans
|6-28-202
|Tampa Bay (from Pittsburgh)
|6-29-203
|Jacksonville
|6-30-204
|Minnesota
|6-31-205
|Cleveland (from New England)
|6-32-206
|Philadelphia
|6-33-207
|Green Bay (Compensatory Selection)
|6-34-208
|Dallas (Compensatory Selection)
|6-35-209
|Miami (from LA Rams through Kansas City; Compensatory Selection)
|6-36-210
|New England (from Oakland; Compensatory Selection)
|6-37-211
|Houston (Compensatory Selection)
|6-38-212
|Oakland (Compensatory Selection)
|6-39-213
|Minnesota (Compensatory Selection)
|6-40-214
|Houston (Compensatory Selection)
|6-41-215
|Baltimore (Compensatory Selection)
|6-42-216
|Oakland (Compensatory Selection)
|6-43-217
|Oakland (Compensatory Selection)
|6-44-218
|Minnesota (Compensatory Selection)
|7- 1-219
|New England (from Cleveland)
|7- 2-220
|Pittsburgh (from New York Giants)
|7- 3-221
|Indianapolis
|7- 4-222
|Houston
|7- 5-223
|San Francisco (from Miami through Tampa Bay)
|7- 6-224
|Chicago
|7- 7-225
|Minnesota (from Denver)
|7- 8-226
|Seattle (from New York Jets)
|7- 9-227
|Miami (from San Francisco)
|7-10-228
|Oakland
|7-11-229
|Miami
|7-12-230
|Jacksonville (from Cincinnati)
|7-13-231
|Washington
|7-14-232
|Green Bay
|7-15-233
|Kansas City (from Arizona)
|7-16-234
|Carolina (from Los Angeles Chargers through Buffalo)
|7-17-235
|New York Jets (from Seattle)
|7-18-236
|Dallas
|7-19-237
|Detroit
|7-20-238
|Baltimore
|7-21-239
|Green Bay (from Buffalo)
|7-22-240
|San Francisco (from Kansas City)
|7-23-241
|Washington (from Los Angeles Rams)
|7-24-242
|Carolina
|7-25-243
|Kansas City (from Tennessee)
|7-26-244
|Atlanta
|7-27-245
|New Orleans
|7-28-246
|Pittsburgh
|7-29-247
|Jacksonville
|7-30-248
|Seattle (from Minnesota)
|7-31-249
|Cincinnati (from New England)
|7-32-250
|Philadelphia (from Seattle through Philadelphia, Seattle and New England)
|7-33-251
|Los Angeles Chargers (Compensatory Selection)
|7-34-252
|Cincinnati (Compensatory Selection)
|7-35-253
|Cincinnati (Compensatory Selection)
|7-36-254
|Arizona (Compensatory Selection)
|7-37-255
|Tampa Bay (Compensatory Selection)
|7-38-256
|Atlanta (Compensatory Selection)