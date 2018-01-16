NHL schedule, Jan. 15-21: A viewer's guide to the week ahead

Don't look now, but the NHL's 2017-18 season has officially entered its second half.

Most players return from their mid-January bye week vacations this week, meaning the NHL All-Star Game on Jan. 28 is about all that stands between the most exciting time of year for hockey fans: The playoff push.

There are a great many storylines for the stretch run. But all eyes will be on the Golden Knights to watch whether the underdog-turned-contender can become the first NHL expansion franchise since 1967-68 to make the playoffs in its inaugural season. A big test arrives Tuesday when Vegas meets the Predators, last year's Western Conference champion, in a rematch of a convincing 3-0 Knights victory earlier this month.

Below is the full NHL schedule through Jan. 21 (all times Eastern).

Monday, Jan. 15

Stars at Bruins, 1 p.m. (FSSW, NESN, TSN, fuboTV)

Ducks at Avalanche, 3 p.m. (FSW2, ALT, fuboTV)

Sharks at Kings, 4 p.m. (CSNCAL, FSWHD, TSN, fuboTV)

Islanders at Canadiens, 7:30 p.m. (RDS, NBCSN, fuboTV)

Tuesday, Jan. 16

Blues at Maple Leafs, 7 p.m. (FSMW, TSNT, fuboTV)

Devils at Islanders, 7 p.m. (MSG+, fuboTV)

Flyers at Rangers, 7 p.m. (CSN, MSG, NBCSN, fuboTV)

Stars at Red Wings, 7:30 p.m. (FSSW, FSDT, TSN, fuboTV)

Golden Knights at Predators, 8 p.m. (T&TSN, FSSM, fuboTV)

Sharks at Coyotes, 9 p.m. (CSNCAL, FSAZ+, fuboTV)

Wednesday, Jan. 17

Canadiens at Bruins, 7:30 p.m. (RDS, NBCSN, fuboTV)

Penguins at Ducks, 10 p.m. (AT&TSN, NBCSN, fuboTV)

Thursday, Jan. 18

Capitals at Devils, 7 p.m. (CSNB, MSG+, fuboTV)

Bruins at Islanders, 7 p.m. (NESN, MSG+, fuboTV)

Maple Leafs at Flyers, 7 p.m. (RSNONT, CSN, fuboTV)

Stars at Blue Jackets, 7 p.m. (FSSW, FSOH, fuboTV)

Sabres at Rangers, 7:30 p.m. (MSG, NBCSN, fuboTV)

Blues at Senators, 7:30 p.m. (FSMW, RDS, fuboTV)

Golden Knights at Lightning, 7:30 p.m. (AT&TSN, SUN, fuboTV)

Coyotes at Predators, 8 p.m. (FSAZ, FSSM, fuboTV)

Sharks at Avalanche, 9 p.m. (CSNCAL, ALT 720,

Friday, Jan. 19

Golden Knights at Panthers, 7:30 p.m. (AT&TSN, FSFL, TVA, fuboTV)

Canadiens at Capitals, 7:30 p.m. (RDS, CSNB, fuboTV)

Kings at Ducks, 10 p.m. (NBCSN, fuboTV)

Saturday, Jan. 20

Stars at Sabres, 1 p.m. (FSSW, MSGB, fuboTV)

Devils at Flyers, 1 p.m. (MSG+, CSN, fuboTV)

Rangers at Avalanche, 3 p.m. (MSG, ALT, fuboTV)

Jets at Flames, 3 p.m.

Bruins at Canadiens, 7 p.m. (NESN, fuboTV)

Maple Leafs at Senators, 7 p.m.

Hurricanes at Red Wings, 7 p.m. (FSS, FSDT, fuboTV)

Coyotes at Blues, 8 p.m. (FSAZ, FSMW, fuboTV)

Panthers at Predators, 8 p.m. (FSFL, FSSM, fuboTV)

Penguins at Sharks, 8 p.m. (AT&TSN, CSNCAL, fuboTV)

Islanders at Blackhawks, 8:30 p.m. (MSG+, CSNC, fuboTV)

Lightning at Wild, 9 p.m. (SUN, FSN, fuboTV)

Canucks at Oilers, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 21

Flyers at Capitals, 12:30 p.m. (NBC, fuboTV)

Golden Knights at Hurricanes, 6 p.m. (AT&TSN, FSS, fuboTV)

Canucks at Jets, 8 p.m. (TSN)

Sharks at Ducks, 9 p.m. (CSNCAL, FSW2, fuboTV)

Rangers at Kings, 10:30 p.m. (MSG, FSWHD, fuboTV)