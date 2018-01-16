News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Renshaw returns to Australian Test squad
Renshaw returns to Australian Test squad

NHL schedule, Jan. 15-21: A viewer's guide to the week ahead

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Don't look now, but the NHL's 2017-18 season has officially entered its second half.

Most players return from their mid-January bye week vacations this week, meaning the NHL All-Star Game on Jan. 28 is about all that stands between the most exciting time of year for hockey fans: The playoff push.

MORE: Watch NHL live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial)

There are a great many storylines for the stretch run. But all eyes will be on the Golden Knights to watch whether the underdog-turned-contender can become the first NHL expansion franchise since 1967-68 to make the playoffs in its inaugural season. A big test arrives Tuesday when Vegas meets the Predators, last year's Western Conference champion, in a rematch of a convincing 3-0 Knights victory earlier this month.

Below is the full NHL schedule through Jan. 21 (all times Eastern).


Monday, Jan. 15


Stars at Bruins, 1 p.m. (FSSW, NESN, TSN, fuboTV)
Ducks at Avalanche, 3 p.m. (FSW2, ALT, fuboTV)
Sharks at Kings, 4 p.m. (CSNCAL, FSWHD, TSN, fuboTV)
Islanders at Canadiens, 7:30 p.m. (RDS, NBCSN, fuboTV)


Tuesday, Jan. 16


Blues at Maple Leafs, 7 p.m. (FSMW, TSNT, fuboTV)
Devils at Islanders, 7 p.m. (MSG+, fuboTV)
Flyers at Rangers, 7 p.m. (CSN, MSG, NBCSN, fuboTV)
Stars at Red Wings, 7:30 p.m. (FSSW, FSDT, TSN, fuboTV)
Golden Knights at Predators, 8 p.m. (T&TSN, FSSM, fuboTV)
Sharks at Coyotes, 9 p.m. (CSNCAL, FSAZ+, fuboTV)


Wednesday, Jan. 17


Canadiens at Bruins, 7:30 p.m. (RDS, NBCSN, fuboTV)
Penguins at Ducks, 10 p.m. (AT&TSN, NBCSN, fuboTV)


Thursday, Jan. 18


Capitals at Devils, 7 p.m. (CSNB, MSG+, fuboTV)
Bruins at Islanders, 7 p.m. (NESN, MSG+, fuboTV)
Maple Leafs at Flyers, 7 p.m. (RSNONT, CSN, fuboTV)
Stars at Blue Jackets, 7 p.m. (FSSW, FSOH, fuboTV)
Sabres at Rangers, 7:30 p.m. (MSG, NBCSN, fuboTV)
Blues at Senators, 7:30 p.m. (FSMW, RDS, fuboTV)
Golden Knights at Lightning, 7:30 p.m. (AT&TSN, SUN, fuboTV)
Coyotes at Predators, 8 p.m. (FSAZ, FSSM, fuboTV)
Sharks at Avalanche, 9 p.m. (CSNCAL, ALT 720,

fuboTV

Stars at Sabres, 1 p.m. (FSSW, MSGB, fuboTV)
Devils at Flyers, 1 p.m. (MSG+, CSN, fuboTV)
Rangers at Avalanche, 3 p.m. (MSG, ALT, fuboTV)
Jets at Flames, 3 p.m.
Bruins at Canadiens, 7 p.m. (NESN, fuboTV)
Maple Leafs at Senators, 7 p.m.
Hurricanes at Red Wings, 7 p.m. (FSS, FSDT, fuboTV)
Coyotes at Blues, 8 p.m. (FSAZ, FSMW, fuboTV)
Panthers at Predators, 8 p.m. (FSFL, FSSM, fuboTV)
Penguins at Sharks, 8 p.m. (AT&TSN, CSNCAL, fuboTV)
Islanders at Blackhawks, 8:30 p.m. (MSG+, CSNC, fuboTV)
Lightning at Wild, 9 p.m. (SUN, FSN, fuboTV)
Canucks at Oilers, 10 p.m.

fuboTV
)
Penguins at Kings, 10 p.m. (AT&TSN, NBCSN, fuboTV)

Friday, Jan. 19


Golden Knights at Panthers, 7:30 p.m. (AT&TSN, FSFL, TVA, fuboTV)
Canadiens at Capitals, 7:30 p.m. (RDS, CSNB, fuboTV)
Kings at Ducks, 10 p.m. (NBCSN, fuboTV)


Saturday, Jan. 20

fuboTV

Stars at Sabres, 1 p.m. (FSSW, MSGB, fuboTV)
Devils at Flyers, 1 p.m. (MSG+, CSN, fuboTV)
Rangers at Avalanche, 3 p.m. (MSG, ALT, fuboTV)
Jets at Flames, 3 p.m.
Bruins at Canadiens, 7 p.m. (NESN, fuboTV)
Maple Leafs at Senators, 7 p.m.
Hurricanes at Red Wings, 7 p.m. (FSS, FSDT, fuboTV)
Coyotes at Blues, 8 p.m. (FSAZ, FSMW, fuboTV)
Panthers at Predators, 8 p.m. (FSFL, FSSM, fuboTV)
Penguins at Sharks, 8 p.m. (AT&TSN, CSNCAL, fuboTV)
Islanders at Blackhawks, 8:30 p.m. (MSG+, CSNC, fuboTV)
Lightning at Wild, 9 p.m. (SUN, FSN, fuboTV)
Canucks at Oilers, 10 p.m.

fuboTV

Sunday, Jan. 21


Flyers at Capitals, 12:30 p.m. (NBC, fuboTV)
Golden Knights at Hurricanes, 6 p.m. (AT&TSN, FSS, fuboTV)
Canucks at Jets, 8 p.m. (TSN)
Sharks at Ducks, 9 p.m. (CSNCAL, FSW2, fuboTV)
Rangers at Kings, 10:30 p.m. (MSG, FSWHD, fuboTV)

Back To Top