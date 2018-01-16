NHL schedule, Jan. 15-21: A viewer's guide to the week ahead

Don't look now, but the NHL's 2017-18 season has officially entered its second half.
Most players return from their mid-January bye week vacations this week, meaning the NHL All-Star Game on Jan. 28 is about all that stands between the most exciting time of year for hockey fans: The playoff push.
There are a great many storylines for the stretch run. But all eyes will be on the Golden Knights to watch whether the underdog-turned-contender can become the first NHL expansion franchise since 1967-68 to make the playoffs in its inaugural season. A big test arrives Tuesday when Vegas meets the Predators, last year's Western Conference champion, in a rematch of a convincing 3-0 Knights victory earlier this month.
Below is the full NHL schedule through Jan. 21 (all times Eastern).
Monday, Jan. 15
Stars at Bruins, 1 p.m. (FSSW, NESN, TSN, fuboTV)
Ducks at Avalanche, 3 p.m. (FSW2, ALT, fuboTV)
Sharks at Kings, 4 p.m. (CSNCAL, FSWHD, TSN, fuboTV)
Islanders at Canadiens, 7:30 p.m. (RDS, NBCSN, fuboTV)
Tuesday, Jan. 16
Blues at Maple Leafs, 7 p.m. (FSMW, TSNT, fuboTV)
Devils at Islanders, 7 p.m. (MSG+, fuboTV)
Flyers at Rangers, 7 p.m. (CSN, MSG, NBCSN, fuboTV)
Stars at Red Wings, 7:30 p.m. (FSSW, FSDT, TSN, fuboTV)
Golden Knights at Predators, 8 p.m. (T&TSN, FSSM, fuboTV)
Sharks at Coyotes, 9 p.m. (CSNCAL, FSAZ+, fuboTV)
Wednesday, Jan. 17
Canadiens at Bruins, 7:30 p.m. (RDS, NBCSN, fuboTV)
Penguins at Ducks, 10 p.m. (AT&TSN, NBCSN, fuboTV)
Thursday, Jan. 18
Capitals at Devils, 7 p.m. (CSNB, MSG+, fuboTV)
Bruins at Islanders, 7 p.m. (NESN, MSG+, fuboTV)
Maple Leafs at Flyers, 7 p.m. (RSNONT, CSN, fuboTV)
Stars at Blue Jackets, 7 p.m. (FSSW, FSOH, fuboTV)
Sabres at Rangers, 7:30 p.m. (MSG, NBCSN, fuboTV)
Blues at Senators, 7:30 p.m. (FSMW, RDS, fuboTV)
Golden Knights at Lightning, 7:30 p.m. (AT&TSN, SUN, fuboTV)
Coyotes at Predators, 8 p.m. (FSAZ, FSSM, fuboTV)
Sharks at Avalanche, 9 p.m. (CSNCAL, ALT 720,
Penguins at Kings, 10 p.m. (AT&TSN, NBCSN, fuboTV)
Friday, Jan. 19
Golden Knights at Panthers, 7:30 p.m. (AT&TSN, FSFL, TVA, fuboTV)
Canadiens at Capitals, 7:30 p.m. (RDS, CSNB, fuboTV)
Kings at Ducks, 10 p.m. (NBCSN, fuboTV)
Saturday, Jan. 20
Sunday, Jan. 21
Flyers at Capitals, 12:30 p.m. (NBC, fuboTV)
Golden Knights at Hurricanes, 6 p.m. (AT&TSN, FSS, fuboTV)
Canucks at Jets, 8 p.m. (TSN)
Sharks at Ducks, 9 p.m. (CSNCAL, FSW2, fuboTV)
Rangers at Kings, 10:30 p.m. (MSG, FSWHD, fuboTV)