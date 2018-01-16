Advancing MLK Day an important part of Super Bowl history

If you’re in your early 30s or younger, you have never lived in a world where Martin Luther King’s birthday was not a national holiday. If you’re in your later 40s or older, however, you remember how hard many of this nation’s federal, state and local elected officials, and your fellow citizens from coast to coast, fought to the bitter end to keep this honor from ever being bestowed.

And if you’re in that age group, you also vividly remember Super Bowl XXVII, in January 1993.

Sure, it was the first of the three Cowboys’ championships in four years, the first with Jerry, Jimmy, Emmitt and Troy. It was also the third out of the four-peat of losses by the Bills. But, for the purposes of this particular day, it was memorable because it was played at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena instead of Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, where the NFL had it originally scheduled.

A little over two years earlier, the NFL reversed field and told Arizonans, in essence, if you’d rather not honor Dr. King, we’d rather not grace you with this event.

To set the record straight, King’s birthday was already a national holiday by the time the NFL first awarded the game to Tempe in 1990. It wasn’t a state holiday in nearly half the country, though — and one of those states, quite memorably and incredibly contentiously, was Arizona.

Sports, as it so often does, became the battleground. The NFL and the Super Bowl packed as big a punch then as it does today. The league chose to throw that punch in favor of King, his legacy, his holiday and their supporters in Arizona and around the country.

The NFL wasn’t alone, either.

Its Super Bowl move was an emphatic shout. The NBA’s decision in 1987 to pull its annual league meeting out of Scottsdale was a relative whisper, but it made a similar impact. So did its behind-the-scenes declaration to Suns management, also in 1990 at the height of the controversy, that it could forget about any other major league events being awarded to them as long as the state kept waging this anti-King battle.

Hint: Don’t hold your breath on hosting the All-Star Game any time soon.

The quote by commissioner David Stern at the time was intentionally low key and non-confrontational but also very pointed: “It just doesn’t seem to be a place that we would find particularly hospitable.”

Several college football teams had the same sentiment. At least four, Penn State, Notre Dame, Miami and Virginia, backed away from accepting invitations to the 1991 Fiesta Bowl, leaving bowl officials scrambling for teams further down their list. At one point, it was reported, officials considered moving the game out of Tempe, to San Diego.

It was all part of a widespread boycott of Arizona by businesses and entertainers in support of the King holiday proponents — one that cost the state hundreds of millions of dollars.

As effective as they all were, however, they were dwarfed by the hysteria unleashed when the NFL yanked the Super Bowl.

The timing was perfect for the holiday supporters, mildly inconvenient for the NFL (which, in traditional fashion, wanted to reward Cardinals owner Bill Bidwill and his new home with its marquee event), and a disaster for the opponents. The league meeting that gave Phoenix the big game was in March 1990, and the ballot initiative for the holiday was in November.

When the owners’ approval of the game for Tempe was made conditional upon the vote passing, the King opponents suddenly found their comfort levels shaken to the core — about being entitled to their place in the center of the universe during Super Bowl week, and about their self-proclaimed principled stance against honoring this particular American hero.

The holiday was defeated, the NFL walked away, and the seemingly victorious side portrayed the league, and commissioner Paul Tagliabue in particular, as bullies and extortionists who “forced” them to vote against the holiday to protect their sense of self-determination and independence.

The 1993 Super Bowl was still played in Pasadena, funneling the estimated $200 million of revenue into Arizona’s next-door neighbor.

By the time the game was played, Arizona had voted in the holiday. It was too late for it to benefit. On the other hand, the NFL wasted little time in bringing the game back. The Cowboys and Steelers met in Tempe in 1996. The league came back 12 years later in 2008, to the Cardinals’ new stadium in Glendale, and again in 2015.

The fate of the holiday in Arizona is obvious now, of course. All 50 states and Washington, D.C. celebrate it. For years, the NBA has made it a special date, with matinee games, celebrations and testimonials.

That’s how it should be. Sports helped get America to this point — in at least one case, vehemently against its will. Like the day itself, that cannot ever be taken for granted.