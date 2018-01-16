The Titans and coach Mike Mularkey have mutually agreed to part ways, the team announced early Monday. He went 20-21 in two-plus seasons as the Titans coach.

Titans, Mike Mularkey agree to part ways

“I want to thank Mike Mularkey for his contributions to our franchise over his tenure with our organization,” Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk said in a statement. “He took over our team during a low moment and together with(GM Jon Robinson) built a solid foundation for our franchise. I appreciated that Mike devoted himself to this team and the community.”

There were rumors Mularkey could be fired if the Titans lost their AFC wild-card game to the Chiefs, but the team rallied from a 21-3 deficit for a 22-21 victory. However, the season came to an unceremonious end Saturday with a 35-14 loss to the Patriots.

The Tennesseean reported a potential extension Sunday and that Mularkey spoke with team owner Adams Strunk, who gave Mularkey a vote of confidence last week.

“In fact, we did discuss extending his future with our team over the past week, but in those discussions about the direction of the team, it became evident that we saw different paths to achieve greater success,” Adams Strunk said. “It is certainly unfortunate that we couldn’t find enough common ground. I generally believe that continuity is the best path for success, but I also view this as an important moment for our football team as we try to make that next step to sustained success on the field.”

Mularkey was entering the final year of the contract he received when the team removed the interim tag and officially named him head coach after the 2015 season, when he took over for Ken Whisenhunt after seven games.