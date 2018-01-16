Dai Young says Wasps "jumped at the chance" to bring in Lima Sopoaga, the Premiership club having officially confirmed the signing of the New Zealand fly-half.

Young hails Wasps' capture of 'world class' Sopoaga

The playmaker last week revealed he will leave Highlanders and turn his back on the All Blacks at the end of the 2018 Super Rugby season.

Wasps on Monday announced that Sopoaga, capped 16 times by the world champions, will link up with the Coventry-based club for the 2018-19 campaign.

And director of rugby Young felt the opportunity to recruit the 26-year-old was good to pass up.

"When a world-class fly-half became available we jumped at the chance, as that doesn't happen very often," the Welshman stated.

"Lima's track record with the All Blacks, Highlanders and Southland speaks for itself, and we believe he will be an extremely good fit both in our side and within the club.

"A big part of my job is to continually find ways to move things forward, both by developing our current players and when the opportunity arises [for] adding to the squad, and I am confident this signing does this."