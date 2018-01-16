Short stars again in Hurricanes' fifth straight win

D'Arcy Short impressed again as Hobart Hurricanes leapfrogged Brisbane Heat and climbed to third in the Big Bash League with a comfortable six-wicket win on Monday.

While Short starred with the bat, captain George Bailey was key in the field with two catches and a stunning run out as a late flurry of wickets - including Jofra Archer striking with the final ball - saw Brisbane end on 165-8.

Hobart easily met that target to secure a club-record fifth consecutive victory and move ahead of both the Heat and Melbourne Renegades in the standings.

Short had inspired victory in the sides' last meeting and his knock of 59 was halted by an outstanding Joe Burns catch on this occasion.

But the Hurricanes regained their momentum to reach 166-4 with 10 balls remaining, thanks in part to a quickfire 32 off 19 from Ben McDermott, as Brisbane fell to fifth after losing home and away against the Hurricanes.

BAILEY INSPIRES IN THE FIELD

Bailey was on top form as he made two catches, including crucially removing dangerman Brendon McCullum, who had reached 51 off 38 before lobbing one to extra cover.

Cameron Gannon was also caught by the home captain, but those two efforts paled in comparison to the stunning run out of Ben Cutting.

Bailey's pinpoint throw hit the stumps with Cutting still halfway down the wicket, setting Hobart up to race through a number of batters in the final three overs.

FINISHING WITH A FLOURISH

The Heat stood at 137-5 when Bailey ran out Cutting in the 18th over, but any plans to add to that score late on were disrupted by some fine Hurricanes bowling.

Jimmy Peirson went for 16, leaving Brisbane on 152, and a further two wickets were taken in the final three balls.

Bailey caught from Gannon and then, with the last ball of the innings, Archer brilliantly dispatched of Mark Steketee to leave a target of 166.

SHORT COMES UP BIG

Alex Doolan (10) went in the first over, but Hobart built up some momentum as Short and Bailey partnered up over the next 10 overs.

Bailey was not quite as effective with the bat as he had been in the field, however, and he went for 19 as Cutting and Gannon combined to gain a measure revenge.

But Short kept the Hurricanes going and, despite Burns' excellent catch, he racked up 59 runs from 49 balls to set his side up for victory.

Daniel Christian hit three sixes from just nine balls before bowing out for 23, leaving McDermott and Matthew Wade to bring the hosts home.