Tamim Iqbal hit an unbeaten 84 as Bangladesh eased to a comfortable eight-wicket win over Zimbabwe in the opening match of the tri-nation series in Dhaka.

Bangladesh trounce Zimbabwe in tri-nations opener

The opener wasted no time in going after the Zimbabwe bowling attack to get Bangladesh to their 171-run target in the 29th over of Monday's one-day international clash.

Tamim hit eight fours and one six off 93 balls to guide the hosts to victory, Shakib Al Hasan providing support with 37 coming in at number three.

A single off Graeme Cremer for Mushfiqur Rahim (14 not out) secured the comprehensive triumph at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, with Bangladesh's simple run chase coming after Zimbabwe had failed to impress with the bat.

The tourists were 2-2 after three balls as Shakib removed Solomon Mire and Craig Ervine, and wickets continued to tumble at an alarming rate.

Only Sikandar Raza (52), Brendon Taylor (24) and Peter Moor (33) showed any resilience as Bangladesh's bowlers enjoyed themselves.