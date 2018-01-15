Mercedes and McLaren have led the tributes to motorsport pioneer Dan Gurney who has died at the age of 86.

Mercedes lead tributes to Gurney

American racer Gurney set a new standard in the 1960s when he became the first driver to win races in Formula One, Indy Car and NASCAR.

During his 11-year F1 career Gurney raced for the likes of Ferrari, Brabham and Porsche – winning his first race with the latter in 1962.

That victory at the French Grand Prix was the first of four F1 wins, while he also triumphed in the 1967 Le Mans 24 Hours.

"We're deeply saddened to hear that motorsport legend Dan Gurney has passed away," Mercedes posted on Twitter.

"The all-American racer was a genius on and off the track. He will be greatly missed."