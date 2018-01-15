Marcus Williams vowed Sunday not to repeat the mistake that led to "Minneapolis Miracle."

Marcus Williams stands tall after missed tackle: 'You can't let it beat you down'

Williams' missed tackle attempt on Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs allowed Diggs to race to the end zone for a game-winning touchdown with no time remaining in the teams' NFC divisional-round playoff game.

The rookie safety was seen sobbing on the field after the play, but he composed himself in the locker room afterward and addressed the play directly with the media.

"You can't let it beat you down. I'm going to take it upon myself to do all that I can to never let that happen again. If it happens again, then I shouldn't be playing," Williams said, per NOLA.com.

The whiff negated what had been a productive day for Williams. He intercepted Minnesota QB Case Keenum in the third quarter and was credited with two pass breakups. He had three solo tackles, as well.

All those contributions were forgotten as Williams awkwardly tried to break up the game's final pass.

“The ball was in the air; I didn’t go attack it,” he told reporters, per the (Minneapolis) Star Tribune.