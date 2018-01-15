Ducks’ Cogliano suspended, will have consecutive games played streak snapped

The NHL’s longest active consecutive games played streak will soon be coming to an end.

Anaheim Ducks forward Andrew Cogliano, who has appeared in 830 straight contests, was suspended for two games by the NHL on Sunday. Cogliano’s streak was the fourth-longest in NHL history.

The suspension stems from an interference penalty Cogliano committed on forward Adrian Kempe late in the first period of Anaheim’s game against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. Anaheim went on to win the contest 4-2.

Cogliano will miss the first two games of his NHL career, beginning with the Ducks contest against the Colorado Avalanche on Monday afternoon.

Cogliano began his career with the Edmonton Oilers in 2006-07 and has been on the Ducks roster since 2011-12. He signed a three-year contract extension with Anaheim earlier this week. Cogliano has scored five goals and tallied 13 assists in 44 games so far this season.

Florida Panthers defenseman Keith Yandle will have the NHL's longest active consecutive games played streak, at 676 straight, when Cogliano’s is snapped. Doug Jarvis, a former center for the Montreal Canadiens, played in an NHL-record 964 straight games from 1975-87.