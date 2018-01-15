Referee Tony Chapron bizarrely made himself the centre of attention in Paris Saint-Germain's 1-0 win at Nantes by kicking out at home defender Diego Carlos before sending him off.

Nantes' Carlos sent off after being kicked by ref against PSG

Ligue 1 leaders PSG led early on through Angel Di Maria but became embroiled in a tightly contested encounter in Neymar's injury absence.

Nantes were already aggrieved to have had Emiliano Sala's header ruled out for offside and tensions boiled over in an unexpected manner during stoppage time.

Carlos was charging forward to join a Nantes counter attack when he ran into the back of Chapron, causing the official to tumble to the turf.

The 45-year-old was seemingly nonplussed and petulantly aimed a kick at Carlos' right shin.

The Brazilian centre-back then appeared to complain and, back on his feet, Chapron brandished a second booking for apparent dissent.

Speaking after the match, Nantes forward Valentin Rongier left reporters in no doubt who he felt should be on the receiving end of disciplinary action.

"I know it's difficult being a referee but you need to ask questions of yourself sometimes," he said. "If a player does that he gets a 10-game ban."

PSG are 11 points clear of Monaco in Ligue 1, while Claudio Ranieri's Nantes remain fifth.