Kevin Sumlin's hiring at Arizona is imminent, per SN sources

Kevin Sumlin's hiring at Arizona is imminent, multiple sources have told Sporting News.

Sumlin, who was fired on Nov. 26 after Texas A&M went 7-5 in regular season play this season, takes over for a program that went 7-6 in 2017 and 43-35 during the Rich Rodriguez era.

Sumlin went 51-26 over six years at Texas A&M. His team's highest finish came in 2012 — his and A&M's first season in the SEC — when the Aggies finished No. 5 overall. He never had a losing season at A&M, though his support ran thin after the Aggies had three consecutive eight-win seasons from 2014-16. According to the terms of his contract, he is owed over $10 million by A&M.

Sumlin also went 35-17 in his previous stop at Houston over the course of four years. Still, he kept other option open as well:



Source tells @sportingnews that Kevin Sumlin interviewed for @raiders WRs coach job before agreeing to become new Arizona Wildcats football coach per @Gil_Brandt

— Alex Marvez (@alexmarvez) January 14, 2018



He will now take over for Rodriguez, who was fired this offseason after facing allegations of workplace misconduct.