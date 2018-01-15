A delighted Lungi Ngidi reflected on the best moment of his young career to date after running out Cheteshwar Pujara for a duck on day two of the second Test with India.

Ngidi thrilled by 'career-best' run-out on Test debut

Ngidi claimed his maiden Test wicket on Sunday when he had Parthiv Patel caught behind, as India were reduced to 183-5 in reply to South Africa's 335 all out.

However, the five-day debutant took greater pleasure from his part in an earlier dismissal, having pulled off a direct hit from mid-on to send Pujara back to the pavilion.

"The run-out is probably a career-best for me," said Ngidi in an end-of-day interview with SuperSport.

"I didn't think that I'd have such a special moment on my debut, so I'm very happy to have that."

Although he impressed en route to figures of 1-26 from nine overs, Ngidi revealed he had been affected by nerves as he prepared to bowl for the first time in Tests.

"I was very nervous. I thought my first ball, I wasn't going to let it go because I was holding it so tight," added the 21-year-old.

"I just got the feeling that this is my moment so I need to grab it with both hands, and I just started running in. I'm just very happy that it went my way."

Prior to removing Parthiv, Ngidi came agonisingly close to claiming a hugely notable first scalp.

Virat Kohli, who top-scored for India with 85 not out, initially looked to be plumb lbw to the youngster when South Africa called for a review in the evening session. However, a thin inside edge was subsequently spotted and the tourists' skipper survived.

"He [Kohli] kept moving around the crease and stepping in front of the off stump, so I thought I'd maybe just shoot one in there and see if I could trap him lbw like the last Test where Vern [Vernon Philander] got him," explained Ngidi.

"I thought I had him, but unfortunately he got a bit of bat on it."