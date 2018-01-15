Patriots DC Matt Patricia expected to be next Lions head coach, report says

Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia is expected to be named the next head coach of the Lions, according to a report from ESPN.

Patricia and the franchise still need to work out contract details, but it's likely the deal will come together after the Patriots' season ends. Per NFL rules, a contract cannot be executed until after the conclusion of the employer club's season.

If the two can reach an agreement, Patricia would be joining former Patriots executive and current Lions general manager Bob Quinn.

The 43-year-old defensive coordinator, who has been on the Patriots' staff since 2004, has also been in conversations surrounding the Giants head coach vacancy, but the Lions position appears more likely.

The report, which cited unidentified league sources, also indicated that Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and linebackers coach Brian Flores are finalists for head-coaching jobs around the league and may soon be leaving New England.

The Patriots, 14-3, will host the winner of Sunday's divisional matchup between the Jaguars and Steelers next Sunday in the AFC title game, since they beat the Titans on Saturday.