Pirates make mistake of selling low on Gerrit Cole now, and that will hurt them later

The rich got richer Saturday night, as the Astros swung a deal for Pirates hurler Gerrit Cole.

Houston, fresh off a World Series parade, now boasts a rotation featuring Cole, Dallas Keuchel, Justin Verlander, Lance McCullers and Charlie Morton, plus Brad Peacock wondering where he fits in. The finishing cost for one of, if not the, best rotations in baseball? The Astros sent No. 5 prospect Colin Moran, No. 15 prospect Jason Martin and relievers Michael Feliz and Joe Musgrove to Pittsburgh.

It's a package that poses some potential, but the response across baseball has been, "That's all the Pirates got for their ace?"

MORE: Who's left on the free agent market?

It's a fair reaction, especially when considering the Bucs' standing as a small-market team.

This is not an organization that can — or is willing to — flash cash to make its problems go away. When the Pirates strike a deal to send off one of their stars, especially one with two more seasons of team control, they need to acquire top-notch talent in return. They didn't do that here.

The prize of the deal, Moran, has gotten a taste of The Show over the last two seasons but has only played in 16 major-league games. The sixth overall pick of the 2013 draft, the corner infielder had a career year at Triple-A last season, slashing .308/.373/.543 with 18 homers and 63 RBI. While there is no reason to doubt Moran can be a successful hitter at the next level, there is also no denying those numbers were aided by the hitter-friendly PCL.

Musgrove is considered the No. 2 piece of the package. A converted starter, the righty emerged as a weapon out of Houston's bullpen in 2017, posting a 1.44 ERA. While useful, he's not one to get overly excited about as the second-best part of a trade for a team's top starter.

MORE: With the Yankees out on Cole, who else could they aim for?

Feliz, meanwhile, has bounced back and forth between the minors and majors since 2015, pitching mostly in relief. Just 24, he still has room to grow. Martin, 22, split the 2017 season between High-A and Double-A.

To sum it all up, there's no real wow factor — and that's a problem for the Pirates when remembering who they gave up.

The argument could be made that Cole is coming off the worst season of his career, one in which he struggled with the longball and pitched well below the Cy Young-caliber talent he showed in 2015. That's fair, but it didn't stop teams in search of pitching from putting him atop their wishlists.

With Cole in high demand and under team control, the Pirates failed to get elite talent back. That can't happen when you're a team that prefers cheap over breaking the bank, that would rather rely on scouting and player development than retaining stars. It's how clubs set themselves up for years of misery — much like the stretch Pittsburgh recently overcame.

MORE: Who's most likely to regress in 2018?

Luckily for the Pirates, they have pieces in play that could fetch even more talent. Andrew McCutchen, in the last year of his deal, is the first name that comes to mind. Then there's Josh Harrison and Starling Marte. While not stars, they would certainly be sought after on the trade block. With Cole already out of the picture and contention far from sight, it makes no sense for the Pirates to hang on to those guys, along with less valuable but serviceable veterans like Jordy Mercer and David Freese.

But if the Pirates choose to turn this around quickly, they must be a little stronger in their demands, relatively speaking to the talent and contractual situations of the players above. The truth is, Houston didn't give up much of anything in comparison to what they got, the best player Pittsburgh had to offer.

If the Pirates want to avoid repeating history, they can't let that happen with any future trades they make.