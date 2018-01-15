FA to make enquiries into West Brom-Brighton allegation

The Football Association will look into an allegation passed on to referee Martin Atkinson during West Brom's 2-0 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion.

Brighton defender Gaetan Bong reported Baggies forward Jay Rodriguez after they clashed during Saturday's encounter at The Hawthorns.

The pair exchanged words during the second half, with Rodriguez appearing to squeeze his nose and waft a hand at the Cameroon international.

Both men were spoken to by Atkinson, who then consulted his fourth official, and the incident was part of the referee's post-match report.

A statement from the governing body read: "The FA can confirm that referee Martin Atkinson was made aware of an allegation during the West Bromwich Albion versus Brighton & Hove Albion game at The Hawthorns yesterday and has subsequently reported this to The FA, which will now begin making enquiries into the matter."

At their post-match news conferences, both managers – Chris Hughton and Alan Pardew – confirmed they were aware of the allegation but the precise nature of it remains unclear.

"Bong has reported Jay Rodriguez for something that was said to him. It's being handled correctly by the referee," Hughton said.

"He's aware of the allegation and that will go through to the FA. It was dealt with in the correct manner.

"These are allegations made against Jay Rodriguez. The nature of those will be made clear by the FA.

"It was something said to him and it is being dealt with in the correct manner."

Pardew corroborated Hughton's comments, while also explaining Rodriguez had denied any wrongdoing.