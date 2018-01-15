2018 AFC divisional playoffs: Three takeaways from Patriots' win over Titans

In the 1996 boxing comedy, "The Great White Hype," unheralded challenger "Irish" Terry Conklin catches heavyweight champion James "The Grim Reaper" Roper with an overhand right that stuns Roper early in the film-ending fight.

That punch "pissed off" Roper, who then made quick work of his overmatched opponent.

Saturday's AFC divisional playoff game at Gillette Stadium was analogous to the film with the Titans playing the role of Conklin while the Patriots were "The Grim Reaper."

After the Titans grabbed an early 7-0 lead, the Patriots took control and cruised to a 35-14 victory to clinch a spot in the AFC championship game for a record seventh straight year.

The Titans (10-8) scored late in the first quarter and had 108 yards of offense. They managed just 159 yards the rest of the way as the Patriots defense kept the Tennessee ground game that wore down the Chiefs last week in check. Titans running back Derrick Henry, who ran for 156 yards against the Chiefs, managed just 28 yards on 12 carries against the Patriots.

The Patriots (14-3) will play host to the AFC championship game next Sunday against either the Jaguars or Steelers.

Three takeaways from the Patriots' win over the Titans

1. Questionable penalties favored Patriots — There were two questionable calls in the first half that went in New England's favor. The first was an offensive pass interference call on Titans receiver Eric Decker that wiped out a Tennessee first down. The Titans had to punt from their own 17-yard line and the Patriots capitalized on the short field to take a 14-7 lead on a 6-yard James White run.

"In the judgment of the covering official, (Decker) pushed off and created an advantage for himself that allowed him to create space to make the play," referee Ron Torbert told a pool reporter.

The second came on a Patriots punt when it appeared New England would be called for a false start. The Titans were instead penalized for inducing a false start and the 5-yard penalty gave the Patriots a first down to extend the series. The Patriots capitalized and turned what would have been a three-and-out inside their own 20 into a 16-play, 91-yard drive that ended with a 4-yard touchdown pass from Tom Brady to Chris Hogan.

"The line judge saw a defensive lineman jump into the neutral zone, did not see the guard across from him move," Torbert explained. "The umpire saw the guard move and threw his flag for a false start, which is what we initially announced. When we got together and discussed it and pieced together that the defensive lineman across from the guard jumped in the neutral zone and caused the false start, that's when we changed the ruling from a false start to a neutral zone infraction."

The Patriots led the NFL this season in first downs by penalties. While there is no conspiracy in place, those two calls were crucial and were the turning point of the game.

2. Marcus Mariota showed promise — The Titans scored first as Mariota threw a perfect pass to Corey Davis, who made an incredible one-handed diving catch in the end zone to give the Titans a 7-0 lead with 1:14 remaining in the first quarter.

The touchdown capped an 11-play, 95-yard drive as Mariota used his arms and legs to convert a pair of third downs. It was all New England after that as Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia dialed up the pressure on Mariota, who was sacked eight times. Mariota finished 22 of 37 for 254 yards and two touchdowns with 37 rushing yards. While the Titans couldn't pull off the upset — it didn't help that starting right tackle Jack Conklin was forced out with a knee injury in the first half — Mariota showed promise and could have Tennessee as a perennial playoff contender.

3. Dion Lewis is this year's X-factor — Patriots running back James White, who scored twice Saturday, was New England's playoff hero last season. This year, it looks like Dion Lewis will be that guy. Lewis ran for 896 yards and six touchdowns and caught 32 passes for 214 yards and three scores during the regular season. He came up with multiple big plays Saturday, finishing with 62 rushing yards on 15 carries and nine receptions for 79 yards. He caught a short Brady pass on the first play of the second quarter and bolted for what was initially ruled a 50-yard touchdown. The Patriots had to settle for a 31-yard gain, but it set up White's first touchdown as the Patriots answered Tennessee's score.



This wasn't a touchdown, but it was a nifty 31-yard catch-and-run for @DionLewisRB. #GoPats pic.twitter.com/gspK3GRK7c

— New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 14, 2018



Brady finished 35 of 53 for 337 yards and three touchdowns as Danny Amendola led all players with 11 catches for 112 yards.

The Patriots are now 8-0 this season when Lewis records more than 100 yards from scrimmage. As long as Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels continues to give Lewis touches, New England just might win another Super Bowl.