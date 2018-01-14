It took Lakers brass nearly a week to do it, but they finally showed support for head coach Luke Walton Saturday after rumors started to swirl around the NBA saying the team didn't have his back.

Lakers brass shows support for Luke Walton days after LaVar Ball's comments

Lakers majority owner Jeanie Buss tweeted her support of Walton with the hashtag #InLukeWeTrust after Saturday's 107-101 overtime victory over the Mavericks.

Magic Johnson also got in on the action, expressing his excitement over the team's current four-game winning streak.



Coach Luke Walton has the @Lakers playing some of their best basketball of the season right now.

— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 13, 2018



It is important to take note of the timing as well. Both tweets came 24 hours after ESPN's Brian Windhorst told the Rich Eisen Show agents and executives around the league were starting to wonder if the team was planning to move on from Walton in favor of recently fired Grizzlies coach David Fizdale.

People around the NBA had this idea because the team did not publicly express support for Walton after LaVar Ball told ESPN Monday the young players for the Lakers did not want to play for the young coach.

It took the Lakers five full days to give any kind of public support for Walton. They have obviously done it now, so better late than never, but it would be difficult to believe the rumors will stop anytime soon. The seed has been planted and the weeds are only going to grow faster.