Lindsey Vonn perseveres to qualify for fourth Winter Olympics despite injuries

It's official — Lindsey Vonn will return for her fourth Olympic Winter Games and compete in Pyeongchang this February.



She competed Saturday in her first race since winning the super-G in Val d'Isere on Dec. 16. Vonn finished in ninth place, and combined with her performance last month, she secured a spot in the 2018 Winter Games.

It may not come as much of a surprise as the most decorated World Cup ski racer in U.S. history, but her journey to the 2018 Winter Games hasn't been easy.

Vonn missed out on the Sochi Olympics in 2014 because of injuries, and they have continued to be an issue as she prepared to make her run for Pyeongchang.

Following her win in Val d'Isere, which marked her 78th career World Cup victory, Vonn was sidelined as she recovered from a back injury. She was hesitant to compete Saturday because of the conditions of the course and didn't want to risk an injury, but after the snow conditions improved, she was confident about racing.

Vonn, 33, made her first Olympics appearance in 2002. She went on to win the gold in downhill and bronze in super-G during the Vancouver Olympics in 2010. It's been eight years since her last Olympics, but perseverance and determination will give her another chance to compete in Pyeongchang.