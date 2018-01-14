The Panthers faced scrutiny about whether the team properly followed the concussion protocol after quarterback Cam Newton took a hit to the head in last Sunday's loss to the Saints, but it now appears there might be another fold to the story.

Cam Newton reportedly suffered knee injury in loss to Saints

According to an ESPN report, Newton also suffered a knee injury during the wild-card loss, possibly explaining why he stumbled off the field after a hard hit by Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata.

The detail was revealed while the NFL interviewed Panthers officials over the phone this week.

The report also indicated that Newton underwent an MRI for the knee injury Monday, but it came back negative.

Newton originally claimed he was poked in the eye on the play. The quarterback was evaluated on the sideline for a concussion, but he only missed one offensive play before returning. Per the new NFL mandate that was recently released, "A player who exhibits gross motor instability or significant loss of balance must be taken to the locker room for evaluation if it is not diagnosed as an orthopedic injury."

The NFL and NFLPA launched an official review the day after the game to determine whether the Panthers followed concussion protocol.