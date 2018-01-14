Duke will be without the most important member of its team when it hosts Wake Forest at noon ET today.

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski to miss Wake Forest game with virus

Super freshmen Marvin Bagley, Wendell Carter, Gary Trent and Trevon Duval as well as grizzled veteran senior Grayson Allen will all suit up. However, longtime coach Mike Krzyzewski won't be manning the sidelines. According to Raleigh News & Observer beat reporter Jonathan M. Alexander, Coach K will miss the contest against the Demon Deacons.

This is not the first time Krzyzewski has missed time with health issues. Krzyewski took an extended leave of absence last season to recover after having surgery on his lower back. He missed most of the second half of the 1994-95 season after complications from another back operation.

This year's Blue Devils are 14-2 (2-2 in the ACC) heading into Saturday's matchup against Wake Forest (8-8, 1-3). Duke assisant Jeff Capel will handle the head coaching duties in Krzyzewski's place Saturday.