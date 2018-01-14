U.S. soccer legend Landon Donovan can't seem to stay off the field.

Landon Donovan comes out of retirement, signs with Club Leon of Mexico

For the second time in three years, Donovan is coming out of retirement and this time he is heading to Mexico to join Club Leon.

He announced his return on Twitter late Friday, writing in Spanish, "I loved the city. You have the best fans. @clubleonfc is a historic and winning team. I do not believe in walls, I want to go to Mexico, wear green and win trophies with Leon. See you soon!"



Presidente: me encantó la Ciudad. Es la mejor afición. @clubleonfc es un equipo histórico y ganador. No creo en los muros, quiero ir a México, vestirme de verde y ganar trofeos con León. Nos vemos muy pronto! https://t.co/Xqm4jX2hW7

— Landon Donovan (@landondonovan) January 13, 2018



The Liga MX team also announced Donovan signed with the club and it was confirmed by Leon president Jesus Martinez that he agreed to a one-year deal.

Donovan first announced his retirement in 2014 after winning the MLS Cup as a member of the LA Galaxy team. He came out of retirement in 2016, rejoining the LA Galaxy, but he has not played competitively in the past 14 months. There is no timeline for when Donovan will begin to train or play with Leon.

There was some speculation that Donovan might join the club after it was reported he has spent the past three days in Leon.

Donovan, 35, is considered the most accomplished player in American soccer history and has won six MLS Cups throughout his career. He is the joint all-time leading scorer with Clint Dempsey on the U.S. national team.