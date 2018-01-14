News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Mitchell sets AFL record in Hawks win
Mitchell sets AFL record in Hawks win

Murray begins rehabilitation programme

Omnisport
Omnisport /

Less than a week after undergoing hip surgery Andy Murray has begun his quest to be fit for the grass-court season.

Murray begins rehabilitation programme

Murray begins rehabilitation programme

The former world number one withdrew from the Australian Open on January 4 after weeks of speculation about his fitness.

Murray has been absent from the ATP World Tour with the pelvis problem since Wimbledon, the Briton's last competitive clash a quarter-final defeat to Sam Querrey on Centre Court.

READ MORE: Australian Open 2018 - A to Z of first grand slam of the year

READ MORE: Djokovic optimistic as he steps into the unknown

READ MORE: Grand slam title in Halep’s sights in Melbourne

He underwent surgery last week and immediately set his sights on returning after the clay-court season.

In order to meet that target the 30-year-old is already back in the gym, posting two videos on his Instagram account labelled 'Rehab day 1'.

Murray is initially shown pedalling on a stationary bike, before another clip of him lifting weights in front of a mirror.

While Murray works away in the gym, his ATP rivals will begin the battle for the Australian Open title in Melbourne next week.


Back To Top