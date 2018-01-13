Wozniacki feeling no extra pressure ahead of Australian Open

Caroline Wozniacki feels under no added pressure to win a maiden grand slam title despite entering the Australian Open among the favourites.

The Danish star has returned to number two in the rankings after enjoying an excellent 2017.

However, Wozniacki's wait for a first major crown goes on, having lost two finals – at the US Open in 2009 and 2014 – previously.

But the 27-year-old said she was under no more pressure in Melbourne, where the absence of Serena Williams has left a wide-open women's draw.

"It's the same. I don't put more, I don't put less pressure. It's just the same," Wozniacki told a news conference on Saturday.

"It's a new tournament, a new year. I'm healthy. I have the opportunity to play here. I'm just going to enjoy that, see where it takes me."

Wozniacki, who faces Romanian Mihaela Buzarnescu in the first round, has only reached the quarter-finals at Melbourne Park twice in 10 attempts.

A deep run could see Wozniacki return to number one in the world for the first time since 2012 and she said it was something she was targeting.

"I think it is something that would always be special and really awesome," she said. "At the same time, I'm just doing what I can do.

"I'm just playing here right now. That's what I'm focusing on. Everything else will kind of fall into place.

"If I do it, that would be amazing. If I don't, it's still great.

"I've been there before, so it's not like it's something I haven't done. It's a little different, I suppose, this time around."