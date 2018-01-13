Xander Bogaerts and the Boston Red Sox have avoided arbitration.

Red Sox avoid arbitration with Bogaerts, eight others

The team announced on Friday it had agreed to terms with the 25-year-old shortstop.

Bogaerts batted .273 with 10 home runs and 62 RBIs in 2017, considerable steps back in all three categories from the year before.

However, the shortstop is just 25 and has averaged 13 home runs, 70 RBIs and a .281 batting average in four full seasons with the Red Sox. That is among the best of all shortstops in the game.

While Boston would love to see Bogaerts get back to the production of his 2016 season, which saw him bat .294 with 21 home runs and 89 RBIs, he is a valuable piece in the field and the line-up for the Red Sox even at his 2017 levels.

Boston also agreed to deals with Jackie Bradley Jr., Brock Holt, Joe Kelly, Sandy Leon, Drew Pomeranz, Eduardo Rodriguez, Christian Vazquez and Brandon Workman.