Winter Olympics 2018: Full USA men's, women's hockey schedules

Olympic ice hockey is a cornerstone event at any Winter Games.

How to watch the 2018 Winter Olympics: Full USA men's, women's Olympic hockey schedules

In 2018, the dynamic of the draw changes without NHL players for the first time in 24 years, but for USA Hockey, medal expectations at Pyeongchang in both the men's and women's tournaments are still realistic. It remains appointment viewing for diehard hockey fans and casual Olympic followers alike.

The U.S. women begin play first on Feb. 11 against Finland. The men follow Feb. 14 with their preliminary opener against Slovenia.

A 14-hour time difference between South Korea and the United States' East Coast means most hockey games are scheduled to be played during early morning hours in the U.S., a slight inconvenience for viewers. A few exceptions include the much-anticipated rematch between the U.S. women and rival Canada — an early schedule highlight — and the men's preliminary game against Slovakia. Those, as well as the gold-medal games, are scheduled to air live late in primetime.

NBC, the official broadcast partner of the 2018 Olympics in the United States, will show all U.S. hockey games live and on tape delay across NBC Universal's family of networks. They can be live-streamed on nbcolympics.com as well as fuboTV.

Live broadcast times (all Eastern) are listed below.

U.S. men's Olympic hockey schedule

Preliminary

Feb. 14 — USA vs. Slovenia, 7:10 a.m. ET (NBCSN)

Feb. 15 — USA vs. Slovakia, 10:10 p.m. ET (CNBC)

Feb. 17 — USA vs. Olympic Athletes from Russia, 7:10 a.m. ET (NBCSN)

Quarterfinals

Feb. 21 — TBD

Semifinals

Feb. 23 — TBD

Medal round

Feb. 24 — Bronze-medal game, teams TBD, 7:10 a.m. ET

Feb. 24 — Gold-medal game, teams TBD, 11:10 p.m. ET

U.S. women's Olympic hockey schedule

Preliminary

Feb. 11 — USA vs. Finland, 2:40 a.m. ET (NBCSN)

Feb. 13 — USA vs. Olympic Athletes from Russia, 7:10 a.m. ET (NBCSN)

Feb. 14 — USA vs. Canada, 10:10 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

Quarterfinals

Feb. 17 — TBD

Semifinals

Feb. 19 — TBD

Medal round

Feb. 21 — Bronze-medal game, 2:40 a.m. ET

Feb. 21 — Gold-medal game, 11:10 p.m. ET